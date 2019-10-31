LELAND — It’s hunters against the wilds for the annual week-long North Manitou Island deer hunt.
Manitou Island Transit ferried 110 hunters to the island on Oct. 26 to experience one of Michigan’s most unique hunting experiences.
Each permitted hunter brings 80 to 125 pounds of food, water, camping supplies, clothing and hunting gear to survive the adventure’s duration on the 15,000-acre uninhabited isle. The ferry returns Nov. 2 to transport hunters back to the mainland.
“One of the things about the island is that it challenges your self-reliability,” said Kent Bacon of Grand Rapids. “I try to make sure I have all the bases covered.”
Bacon has hunted North Manitou 15 times over the last two decades. The computer technician hunts with a traditional muzzleloader, but bagging a deer isn’t his primary objective.
“I would not consider myself a diehard hunter. It’s not my priority,” he said. “It’s an important reason, but I enjoy the hunt and exploring the island.”
There are no bag limits on bucks or does during the island hunt. Deer may be taken with handguns, rifles, crossbows, bows and arrows, shotguns and muzzleloader firearms.
The island herd evolved from seven deer introduced to North Manitou in 1927 by a private association.
Managed hunts on the island acquired by the National Park Service began in 1981 to reduce the herd whose browsing had substantially damaged island vegetation.
Peak deer harvest was in 1985 when 710 hunters killed 825 deer. Both hunter numbers and kills declined since then. Last year 96 hunters harvested 48 deer for a 56 percent success rate. Hunter numbers and success rates in 2017 were similar.
Today’s island herd size is unknown, although a study is underway, said Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore Chief Ranger Phil Akers.
He noted that the herd appears healthy and without disease issues impacting herds in other parts of Michigan.
“There are some very, very nice deer on the island,” said Bacon. ‘They are a lot healthier than in the early days of the hunt when so many were starving each other out.”
Bacon said the island hunt presents a different challenge each year. “You might find deer trails with buck scratches along the way,” he said. “But the next year the deer move on.”
It’s the first North Manitou hunt for Scott McGregor of Hemlock who has hunted the mainland for three decades. He anticipates adapting mainland techniques to the island situation. “Because you’re limited on how much you can bring and carry, you’re going to be limited to stalking,” he said.
McGregor, a nurse, said Manitou hunt dates add another dimension to the experience. “It’s earlier in the year, so it’s a chance to hunt with a rifle during the pre-rut season,” he said.
North Manitou spans nearly 8 miles in length and more than 4 miles in width. Its topography ranges from low, sandy, open dune country to high sand hills and blowout dunes. The entire wilderness island is open for hunting during the period allowing hunters to channel their inner Daniel Boone.
“You can’t just park your car on the side of the road and walk across the road into the woods,” Akers said.
Akers discourages hunters from using private boats to access the island for the hunt and should rely on the ferry service for transportation for safety reasons. There’s always the chance weather conditions delay the return crossing.
“As it gets later in the season, people have to be prepared,” said a Manitou Island Transit spokesperson. “You’re dealing with Lake Michigan.”
Greeting hunters as they return to the Leland docks allows anyone to share a bit of island hunting glory. “Getting back, you can fell the electricity in the air,” Bacon said.
The return trips from North Manitou concludes the service season for the ferry company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.