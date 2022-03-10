I’ve now walked more than 600 miles of the North Country Trail. That’s about an eighth of the length of the trail. After a month and a half, perhaps this hike is beginning to feel real. My goal is to hike the entire length of the trail, hopefully finishing in December of 2022.
I began in Lake County, Michigan, on Dec. 1, 2021, and am walking south (trail east). When I reach the eastern terminus of the trail in Vermont, I’ll drive west to Lake Sakakawea and walk back home.
This is my second hike of the NCT. However, my first end-to-end journey was done in sections. This time, I hope to hike continuously, taking an occasional day off for rest and recharge.
After about 300 miles in Michigan, I crossed into Ohio where the North Country Trail is concurrent for over 800 miles with the Buckeye Trail. On the west side of Ohio, the trail is primarily on the towpath of the Miami-Erie Canal. This canal stretched 274 miles from Cincinnati and the Ohio River to Toledo and Lake Erie.
Western Ohio is a great place to glimpse what canal life would have been like. There are several places where a living history ride can be taken on a reconstructed boat, in a restored canal section, drawn by mules or horses. There are surviving locks, some in ruins, others intact.
There were freight boats, hybrid boats, and passenger-only boats called packets. Canals, like airlines, offered first class accommodations. Elite packets stopped each night for passengers to stay at inns. If speed was your thing, you could take an “express.” You slept on the boat and traveled the entire length of the canal in only 80 hours, an amazing time given that there were 103 locks to go through!
After crossing Loramie Summit, the high point of western Ohio at only 953 feet, the Miami-Erie Canal begins to descend to the Ohio River. This portion of the canal is not as well interpreted or preserved as the northern portion, but there is still plenty of transportation history to enjoy along the trail.
About the time I started the long downhill trek toward Cincinnati, the trail began to follow Loramie Creek which leads to the Great Miami River where the trail follows the Great Miami River Recreational Trail. Once keelboats plied these waters. Prior to steamboats, the long watercraft were poled upstream with difficulty. One can easily understand the popularity of canals which made uphill travel so relatively easy.
But the railroads soon supplanted water transportation. Trains could run in the winter when water routes froze over and ice split wooden hulls. These last few days, I’ve been following the Little Miami Railroad, now the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Wonderful historic buildings appear beside the “tracks”—a gunpowder works, lovely restored or recreated station buildings, a woolen mill, and various buildings of unknown use. Preserved bridges now carry hikers over the waterways.
Planes? The North Country Trail wanders through downtown Dayton, Ohio, home of the Wright Brothers. The National Museum of the United States Air Force is directly across the street from the trail, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is nearby. Various places in the Wright Brothers’ home town commemorate Orville’s and Wilbur’s achievements in pioneering motorized flight.
Dayton is the largest city through which the trail passes. Of course it’s not a wooded or prairie section, but it’s a pleasant walk through parks and along the Mad River. The North Country Trail experience is diverse, and different from other National Scenic Trails.
I am about to “turn the corner” at Milford, Ohio, and head more to the east. So far, I’ve encountered cold temperatures and one day of ice (thankfully, it was not a hiking day), but my hope of finding milder winter through this portion of the hike is working out well.
My feet and legs are holding up, and I’ve continued to average more than 15 miles a day. Muddy, frozen ground may force me to cut back a little, but I’m taking one day at a time and doing what I can.
