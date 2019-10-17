TRAVERSE CITY — Eighth Street’s reopening in September unveiled protected bike paths improving safety for urban cyclists.
Eighth Street reconstruction introduced paved cycling tracks located above the curb and alongside pedestrian sidewalks.
Tracks flank the rebuilt sidewalks on both sides of the road between Boardman and Railroad avenues.
“I’ve ridden it and it feels great,” said Ty Schmidt, executive director for the biking advocacy organization Norte.
“You’re not up against cars or people.”
About 20,000 vehicles travel Eighth Street daily said City Planning Director Russ Soyring.
“So far, I’ve seen an increase in biking along Eighth Street,” he said. “It seems traffic speeds are down as well, making it more comfortable for riding.”
Soyring said cyclists who prefer to ride in the street may still do so, but he estimates 90 percent of cyclists, those adverse to the risk, will choose to ride on the new protected all-season track.
Keeping the bike pathway clear during winter months is a task the city will figure out as snows arrive.
“We may not clear 100 percent of the sidewalk and track,” Soyring said. “But we are going to keep a clear path.”
Norte, Cherry Capital Cycling Club, TART representatives and others from the community worked with the City of Traverse City for more than a year to promote the track feature.
“It’s a whole different design philosophy,” said Bill Danly, Cherry Capital Cycling Club president. The protected pathway is the first of its kind in Traverse City, but part of a nationwide trend. “I’m hoping it sets a new standard for cycling and pedestrian use of right-of-way,” he said.
Club safety and education director Steve Mitton said similar cycling path designs have been implemented in European cities for many years.
He noted that prior to reconstruction, cycling commuters had a difficult time traversing Eighth Street.
“It’s extremely tight, even for cars,” he said. “We’re in favor of whatever can separate us from vehicle traffic.”
Mitton said Traverse City’s biking network connecting city and countryside make it a “cycling heaven.” He believes enhancing cycling safety will attract more tourists who seek healthy outdoor activities.
“If you build a cycle track, cyclists will come out,” Danly predicted. “TC’s investment in the cycle track is an investment in the future.”
The city anticipates introducing a comprehensive street design manual in November outlining a vision for the future. Soyring said cycle tracks are part of ongoing planning discussions.
