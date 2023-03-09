TRAVERSE CITY — If you want to know where Michigan’s big fish swim, check out the Department of Natural Resources’ new Master Angler Program map. The interactive online tool shows locations of state-record catches for 45 species — and tips to earning bragging rights.
The map compiles the success of thousands of anglers from data dating to 1990. The user-friendly tool enhances the angler’s ability to search where the largest fish have been caught by location, year, or fish species. Each entry displays lure type and method used for hooking the prize catch.
“There’s a lot of competition among anglers,” said Seth Herbst, the DNR’s Aquatic Species & Regulatory Affairs Unit manager. “People take great pride in how many Master Angler fish they catch in a year.”
Best Thomas Healy’s record 43.8-inch, 41.45-pound brown trout caught in 2009 in the Manistee River. Or Joseph Seeberger’s 59-inch, 58 pound record muskie caught in 2012 in Lake Bellaire — and thousands of other impressive catches.
The map developed to promote the state’s fishing industry delivers layers of benefits. Herbst said it allows those new to Michigan fishing to identify species locations, such as salmon, that are limited to geographic areas and serves to cultivate outdoor tourism.
“Seeing where Master Angler fish are caught may influence where people want to plan their next fishing trip,” he said.
The online tool also creates a public partnership in the DNR’s efforts to manage state fisheries by building the database.
“Often fisheries biologists are limited in the number of surveys conducted on a given lake,” Herbst said. “The data helps biologists’ understanding of the growth potential of different lakes.”
The DNR’s Master Angler Program, now entering its 30th year, in addition to documenting big catches, awards patches to entries meeting the established minimum length for each species. Entries require submitting an online application with a photo showing the fish’s measurement. To qualify for a state record, the catch must be verified by a DNR official.
Greg Alsip operates his family’s Lake Leelanau Narrows Resort Bait & Tackle shop and captains Lake Effect Fishing Charters. The lifelong angler said he has never entered a catch in the Master Angler Program, but inspired by the new mapping tool would consider it. Alsip noted that as recently as last week he caught walleye and white fish exceeding the program’s minimum length.
Alsip’s livelihood depends on sustainable fish populations. He appreciates the fact that contributing to the database requires only a photo and completed online application. The process allows those who practice catch and release to share their success and pride.
“I push for catch and release, especially for the bigger ones which are breeders. You just get its measurements and photo,” he said. “I’d love to see it swim free.”
Access the map at michigan.gov/dnr/things-to-do/fishing/master-angler. The DNR offers these tips to navigate it.
- When choosing fish species in the left-hand list to turn on different map layers, click the corresponding fish icon rather than the species name.
- The individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers, and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.
