Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.