BELLAIRE — Nature lovers can learn the primitive skill of bow and drill fire-making at a coming workshop.
Grass River Natural Area will host the educational program on Sunday at the nonprofit’s visitor center. The program costs $20 per person and registration is encouraged, though not required.
“It’s teaching folks to not only learn the skill of building a fire through friction, and also building their own bow and drill fire-making kit,” said James Dake, the organization’s education director.
Participants will first collect natural materials from the woods at the Antrim County environmental preserve to build their kits, then will learn how to create a fire with a bow and drill.
Dake said kits will include a bow, drill, base plate and handhold, along with both tinder and kindling.
Emily Burke, a naturalist for the nonprofit, will help teach the weekend program along with Dake.
This is the first time this skill will be taught at Grass River Natural Area, part of the organization’s mission to increase knowledge, appreciation and community-wide stewardship of the natural environment, Dake said.
“We really want more people to spend more time outdoors,” he said, which means ensuring they are comfortable and confident in the environment.
This fire-making skill could be considered a survivalist skill, but Dake said it’s a useful thing to know for anyone who spends time out-of-doors.
The program is targeted at teens and adults, but children should not participate because knives will be used to create the take-home kits, Dake said.
Jenn Wright, executive director for Grass River Natural Area, said the coming program will teach a natural use of environmental resources. It’s an historical activity, she said.
“It’s important to recognize we weren’t the first people here,” Wright said.
Additional educational programs scheduled this season at Grass River Natural Area include table centerpiece and wreath-making, holiday crafts, winter birds at the feeder, plus a winter camp for children Jan. 1-3, plus more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.