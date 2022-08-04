ELK RAPIDS — Since ancient times butterflies have symbolized hope, said GT Butterfly Charities Executive Director Cyndie Roach.
But the monarch butterfly’s hope for survival may now depend on individuals, institutions and municipalities lending the iconic pollinators a helping hand.
A Michigan native species, the monarch’s plummet toward extinction has the world taking notice. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature placed monarchs on the endangered list on July 21.
“Don’t give up hope, but the fact is that the butterfly is in trouble,” Roach said.
The migratory Eastern monarchs (those east of the Rocky Mountains) population declined 90 percent during the last 20 years. Roach reported numbers dropped from more than a billion to 45 million during the period.
Elk Rapids Village is on a community-wide mission to boost monarch numbers. The village partnered with the nonprofit GT Butterfly Charities to become a designated Monarch City USA. The national conservation organization encourages communities across America to provide resources monarchs need to thrive.
Elk Rapids planned to announce the designation Aug. 3 during Harbor Days opening ceremonies. It’s the second Michigan community pledging to take steps supporting the species’ survival, after Highland in the southeast.
“In Elk Rapids we have a strong tradition of citizen involvement in maintaining the environment and natural beauty of the area,” said Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck. “There is a fit with the village’s role with its parks and grounds.”
A Monarch City USA designation requires commitment to 10 defined actions. They include converting abandoned lands to monarch habitat, integrating monarch conservation into the Village’s future land use conservation, working with garden clubs and citizens in planting milkweed and nectar gardens, building sanctuary sites, installing signage and hosting an annual Monarch Butterfly Festival.
“It’s a good way to embody some of the things we were thinking of,” Gruesbeck said. “It gives a push to accomplish goals for the environment and aesthetics.”
According to the designation proposal, as a named Monarch City USA, Elk Rapids demonstrates leadership in butterfly recovery. It affords opportunity to set stewardship examples through actions such as the reduction of systemic chemical use responsible for killing off pollinators and tainting land and water. Recovery activities can show how native plantings may be incorporated into landscapes, reduce noise pollution and maintenance costs. It also allows the village to identify as an eco-friendly community.
Elk Rapids Village public cornerstones support the community pledge. Monarch conservation and education is embraced from the harbor to the library to the school district.
GT Butterfly Charities designed a monarch-related educational program supporting Elk Rapids Schools’ STEM curriculums. Grades K-5 will participate in the experiential program this fall and be introduced at a later date to grades 6-12.
“It’s an opportunity for the schools to partner with the community and make sure we’re good stewards of the environment,” said District Superintendent Julie Brown.
Brown said the district will also reduce chemical use on school green spaces and consider engaging students in the creation of butterfly gardens.
The nonprofit GT Butterfly Charities provided $1,550 for the Village’s Monarch City USA lifelong registration fee and purchase of 12 signs for distribution at public parks, schools and other key sites. Funding also secured 50 tagged monarchs from the Michigan Native Butterfly Farm at Petersburg. The tagged butterflies will help scientists track monarch patterns. Butterflies will be released during the designation’s official announcement to inspire new hope for the species.
“It can be transformative,” Roach said. “My words cannot describe the power of a tiny, beautiful insect to make change.”
