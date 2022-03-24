TRAVERSE CITY — Morel hunting may be weeks away, but foragers can find northwoods fungi peeking from snow-covered logs all winter long. It’s a treasure hunt waiting to happen.
A number of upcoming events, including an April guided winter mushroom hike hosted by Grand Traverse Conservation District, introduce nature lovers to the diversity of fungi growing throughout the region.
“When we started walking through the snow, we noticed all the fungi around,” said education director Rachel Straughen.
According to MSU Extension, there are 2,500 mushroom species in Michigan. Dozens are edible or used in healing. Many thrive in winter.
“We’re going to learn to identify [mushrooms], have a good time and see what’s out there in winter,” said Lea Dyga, GTCD environmental educator and mushroom specialist.
Be on the lookout for fungi growing on trees or dead branches. Species likely sighted include scorias spongiosa (no common name). The species is a sooty, jelly-like mold fungus. Witches butter is on the checklist. It’s recognized for its greasy yellow blob-like appearance. The plate-like artist’s fungus features and multi-colored turkey tails may also be seen.
Mycologists Jim Moses and Linda Grigg of Maple City lead the 90-minute trek through the 560-acre East Creek Reserve in Mayfield. The couple share more than three decades of experience in cultivating, foraging, teaching and celebrating mushrooms.
“Whenever you’re walking in any woods, you’ll find some variety of the mushrooms growing here,” Grigg said.
She said species spotted are primarily valued for medicinal purposes. Use of mushrooms for medicinal purposes goes back hundreds of years in Asia. Antioxidant and antimicrobial properties in species like turkey tails and artist’s fungus are believed to strengthen immunity.
The National Cancer Institute reports medicinal mushrooms are used in modern medicine to stop or slow the growth of cancerous tumors. More than a hundred medicinal mushrooms are used in Asia where they may be combined with radiation or chemotherapy.
Grigg calls on mushroomers to exercise discretion.
“People get so jazzed that they pick every mushroom,” she said. “They grow really slowly, and we can’t get them back that fast.”
The GTCD’s Winter Mushroom Hike is full but check out other adult programs at natureiscalling.org.
Mushroom aficionados may want to mark their calendar for the Mesick Mushroom Festival. The community hosts the 63rd annual celebration May 6-8 during the peak of morel mushroom season.
Naturalist Arlene Westhoven leads a two-hour Mushrooms of Spring outdoor class on May 11 at Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire. Register through Northwestern Michigan College’s Lifelong & Professional Learning web page.
Mushroom enthusiasts might want to plan to join in the Upper Peninsula’s 31st Humongous Fungus Fest held late July at Crystal Falls. The event pays tribute to the 440-ton honey mushroom living in their midst. At an estimated 2,500 years old, it’s considered one of the oldest living organisms in the world. Smithsonian Magazine reports the mushroom spans 187 acres, spreading its reach mainly beneath ground. The supersized fungus is as large as three blue whales.
