Terrell's Trail Notes:

Where you start the snowshoe hike you will probably need a four-wheel drive vehicle to get there. A portion of the road you follow back is normally not snowplowed in winter. Sometimes it has been plowed, but not by the county.

Take Scharmen Road off Brown Bridge Road on the east side of the Boardman River. Follow it a little over 3 miles (east) to where it makes a 90-degree turn to the right (south). Park here off the road. Follow an old unplowed two-track about a quarter-mile up a hill. At the top you see markings for the NCT where it crosses the two-track. Follow the trail to the left as it heads east along a ridge line before descending into the Valley of the Giants. After reaching the valley floor it won't be long before you encounter scenic 22 Creek. You snowshoe along it for about a mile before reaching the bench.

Early in the winter season is probably best for the excursion before mid-winter snow settles in and becomes deep. I was just over there earlier this week, and someone had plowed Scharmen Road beyond the seasonal sign indicating where the county stops plowing.