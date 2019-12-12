If you like getting off the beaten path for a snowshoe trek I’ve got the perfect outing for you.
It may not be wilderness, but it’s about as close as you come in the Grand Traverse region. And, it’s also close to the city, within 25 or so miles, depending on which side you start from.
Part of the North Country Trail, which runs from Vermont to North Dakota, this section called Valley of the Giants cuts through a deep valley following 22 Creek, a subsidiary of the Boardman River.
The valley is deep enough that it proved too difficult for logging during the lumbering era over a century ago. Many of the giant trees living in this valley are believed to be well over 200 years old.
I’ve hiked this section of trail many times over the years, but winter seems to add another dimension to the experience.
It’s like a trek among the ancients. Snowshoeing through these towering old trees makes you appreciate our mortality. Here you are among living things that have been here for at least a couple of centuries, and in some cases closer to three. We are lucky to reach a century. Maybe I’m part Lorax, but I love being among age-old trees.
Once you reach the valley floor and the section of trail passing through the old growth tree stands the experience takes on an almost mystical quality for me. It’s normally peaceful anytime of year, but the silence of the snow just lends to the mood.
With the forest shrouded in a mantle of white, it’s like walking through an old fashioned snow globe that you can turn upside-down as snow fills the globe covering everything. At times you feel like you’re snowshoeing through a Currier and Ives print.
It’s around a 3-mile out-and-back trek to a nice bench along the creek, which is a great place to sit and enjoy your surroundings before heading back the same trail. Some climbing is involved, but not that bad considering the valley depth. If you’re lucky you might find other people have already made the excursion leaving a nice track to follow. Even if you have to break trail it’s worth the effort. With the great start to winter that we’re experiencing the trail is probably in decent shape. If the snow is hard and crunchy you could probably do it as a hike in winter boots instead of snowshoes. Just make sure you take ski or trekking poles with you for stability on the steeper sections.
