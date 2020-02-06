EAST JORDAN — After chatting, laughter and exclamations of awe at the start of our raft trip down the Jordan River, our group became quiet.
We quickly understood the beauty of a winter float trip.
Other than the gurgling sound of rushing water — the Jordan is one of Lower Michigan’s swifter rivers — there was a deep silence hanging over the river and woods.
Large wet snowflakes filtered down through overhanging branches from towering cedars along the riverbank. Snow covered the banks and helped illuminate the darkly wooded shoreline.
We swept along the gravely river bed occasionally bouncing off a log or stump rounding the quick bends in the river. The Jordan has a reputation for being a feisty river during the paddling season, but the large comfortable raft mellowed the float trip right out.
It handled the bends with relative ease under the careful guidance of Dan Bennett, who along with his wife Melanie, own and operate Jordan Valley Outfitters.
He, and other guides they employ, have been conducting winter raft trips on the river since 2015. The outfitting company had been in business since 1994 and conducting the trips most of that time.
“I’ve been on this river since I was a teenager having grown up in East Jordan. I know it well, love the river, and it seemed like a natural fit for my wife and I when we learned the business was for sale,” he explained as we floated down the river. He had conducted trips for the previous owner. “We’re open year around, and the business is growing, especially the winter float trips. The Jordan River Valley has always been a popular outdoor destination.”
We put in at Graves Crossing and took out at the State Road landing. The float trip, which included a stop for hot cocoa, cider and some wonderful homemade cookies, took a little under two hours. There were two other rafts full of people on our trip down river. The rafts stay widely spaced most of the time allowing you to enjoy the float trip without a lot of chatter and noise around you.
Most of the time we were busy watching incredible scenery sweep by. We didn’t see any deer, which they sometimes do, but we did see a young eagle as it took off from a tree overlooking the river. Bennett has seen turkeys, river otters, beaver and even a bobcat throughout his many trips down the river.
A few times, as we worked our way through sweepers, tight bends, stumps and logs along the river, Bennett would have some of our group situated along the edges of the raft paddle a few strokes to avoid obstacles. Not often. He guided the raft using his paddle like a rudder. We had to duck a few times, with plenty or warning, to avoid overhanging branches, but nobody came close to feeling threatened. It’s a different story in the summer when he has had to come and pick up people and equipment that didn’t make it down the river before spilling.
“It’s a quick river with lots of bends and obstacles, and you need at least basic paddling skills before making the trip down it. A lot of summer visitors who think they know how to handle a kayak or canoe in swift water find out different once on the river,” stressed Bennett. “I’m happy to be out here anytime of year, but winter has become my favorite time to be on the river. The beauty and peace and quiet this time of year are extra special.”
The trip ended much too quickly. You get immersed in watching the scenery float by and beauty of the season. You kind of forget about time and aren’t ready for it to end.
Bennett said they see a lot of repeat business, customers who schedule a winter float trip just about every year, and I can see why. One reason I really enjoyed it is that on summer kayak trips down the river you are often so busy watching the river ahead you don’t get a chance to look into the forest. This time of year with the snowy background you can see well into the woods, and you have the time to enjoy it. Just be sure you dress warmly with good boots to keep your feet warm.
