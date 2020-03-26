One of my favorite Sleeping Bear Dune hikes is the southernmost trail system along the National Lakeshore. Old Indian Trail is kind of an anomaly among the many scenic trails that abound throughout Sleeping Bear Dunes. It doesn’t possess any of the spectacular overlooks that you find along many of the other trails, nor does it climb 400-some feet above the Lake Michigan shoreline.
It gained some fame years back when a park attendant was allegedly stalked by a cougar along a portion of the trail while she was out for a hike. That incident prompted the National Park system to post a warning at the trailhead about possible cougar sightings and encounters.
Park officials called in one of their own wildlife experts to conduct an extensive survey during a winter in the early 2000s to prove they were right and cougars did exist within park boundaries.
The study found no evidence that the big cats were roaming the park. Despite any lack of evidence the warning signs remained up for a number of years.
They were finally taken down just a few years ago and replaced with warnings about tick encounters; a much more likely encounter today and one that should be taken seriously.
Old Indian Trail offers a really nice, easy pathway for a scenic ski or snowshoe hike during winter months. It leads out to a beautiful isolated beach among low dunes.
The total distance is around three-and-half miles with a couple of loops leading back to the deserted beach.
When you reach the beach along Platte Bay you see few signs of civilization other than a couple of distant cottages to the south. Looking north all you see are low dunes stretching as far as the eye can see along the bay.
You can see the Sleeping Bear Dune looming above the water’s edge, and looking out in the lake you can clearly see the perched dunes on the west side of South Manitou Island.
The pathway was named Old Indian Trail because a portion of the trail was part of an old established path that Native Americans used long ago traveling along the coast between fishing camps.
You won’t find a much easier way to get back along the beach in a remote area of the National Park.
When I was there earlier this winter the sun was a hazy shade of winter pale and the stark landscape out along the beach was a perfect contrast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.