If You Go

Terrell's Trail Notes

The trailhead is located just off M-22 about 12 miles south of Empire. A sign for the trailhead is posted on the north side of the road. There are three trails that all converge on a short pathway that leads to the beach and Lake Michigan.

A main trail leads from the trailhead back into the low dunes. It's .3 long and both the Black Trail and Green Trail intersect it. The Black Trail, which is a 2.3 mile loop, works its way back into some low dunes that offer some quick steep hills. Nothing big, just quick up and downs as it roller coasters through the forested, ancient dunes that once marked the shoreline when the lake level was much higher several thousand years ago as melting glaciers retreated north.

The Green Trail, also a 2.3 mile loop, gently rolls through low dunes without much climbing. Both trails intersect the pathway leading down to the beach, which is less than a quarter-mile away.

It's best to visit on a less windy day. It can really start blowing out along the beach making the temperature level much less attractive and sometimes downright uncomfortable. Once you're back into the forest the wind isn't a problem.

As part of the National Park system you will need a vehicle permit to park at the trailhead and access the trail system. They can be purchased at the Sleeping Bear Dunes visitor center in Empire. The best bet is to obtain an annual permit.