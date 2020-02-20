The Cadillac Pathway recently received some much needed loving care.
The parking and trailhead off Boon Road have been improved with new signage, the erection of a new pavilion with a large stone fireplace, and the addition of new bike and ski racks.
They have also been making trail improvements by removing the ill-conceived erosion mats that were installed in the 1990s.
They were supposed to improve traction for mountain bikers on hilly sandy sections of the trail on the west side of Seeley Road, but instead created more severe erosion along the outside of the mats.
This is a work in progress and will take time to correct.
Fortunately it doesn’t affect the quality of the groomed single-track ski trail.
Last, but certainly not least, is the creation of a new fat tire winter bike trail that also doubles as a snowshoe trail.
No hikers though, because shoes and boots leave deep impressions in the groomed trail.
It offers 10 miles of trail that’s groomed several times per week, and it’s separate from the ski trail.
The two trails occasionally cross, but are mostly away from each other. Each can be enveloped in their own silent sport.
The winter sports trail, as they call the fat tire course, is a seasonal trail allowed by the DNR so they can groom it with a sled.
It’s only available for use during the winter, according to a board member from Friends of the Cadillac Pathway that I met recently when I was riding the winter sports trail. She was also riding.
They are pleased with the results they’ve achieved and rightly so. Both the ski trail and winter sports trail are being groomed weekly and whenever they get new snow to keep them in pristine condition.
The pathway has long been a northern Michigan favorite for winter cross country skiing and summer hiking and mountain biking.
A portion of the trail meanders along the scenic Clam River.
Now the winter sports trail has been added, making it even more enticing and all-encompassing for snowsports enthusiasts.
It borders on what has been accomplished near Traverse City with proximity and multiple use for various trail users through the VASA Pathway, VASA Single-Track, and Riley’s Trail.
