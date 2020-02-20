More Information

Terrell's Trail Notes

The Cadillac Pathway is about as close to town as you'll get for a northern Michigan woodland trail. Yet the pathway is a pleasant escape from the bustle of downtown Cadillac. You feel like you're in a remote wooded setting even though you're just four miles from a busy shopping center. Rolling over the small hills that dominate the region, both trails—the ski trail and winter sports trail—are classics.

The groomed single-track trails offer everything from easy to strenuous in several loops. The ski trail has six different loops and the winter sports trail two larger loops connected by a mile over-and-back trail. The loops on the east side of Seeley Road are easier than those on the west side of the road where the hills are larger, steeper and more frequent. The ski trail offers three loops from a little over one mile to three-and-half miles on the east side, and three loops on the west side totaling around six miles. The winter sports trail has a four mile loop on each side of the road with the mile-long connector trail between the two.

It's all scenic, secluded woodland trails. Just remember once you cross Seeley Road you are adding another six or so more difficult miles onto your outing, skiing or winter biking.

A word of caution about the map. It shows an entrance into the west side trails from a Crosby Road trailhead. This was about a quarter-mile-long connector trail, which had been groomed in previous years. The short connector trail isn't being groomed this winter. It had apparently prompted people to walk into the trail and hike over ski tracks and the winter sports trail ruining it for grooming.

If you haven't been to the Cadillac Pathway in a few years for winter recreation, you should check it out. I think you'll be pleasantly surprised.