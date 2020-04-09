More Information

Terrell's Tail Notes

Yuba Creek Natural Area's main trailhead is off Yuba Road. There's close to 3 miles of hiking trails up through a long valley with spurs that lead to some nice overlooks from a high ridge. It's fairly easy hiking, but does have some climbing to reach the ridge overlooks.

Muncie Lakes Pathway trailhead is off Ranch Rudolf Road, and it offers a series of loop trails that are over 9 miles hiking or mountain biking the entire system. Portions of the trail lead down to scenic Muncie Lakes and along the Boardman River. The shortest loop is 2 miles. It's around four miles over to the lakes and back to the trailhead. It's full of short, quick hills.

East Creek Reserve, which I did a column on last May, offers about 4 miles of trail with scenic views of East Creek as the trail climbs about 150 feet above the valley. A portion of the trail runs right along the creek. The best trailhead is on Mayfield Road, a dirt road that can be kind of rough. I've never run into anybody when hiking this trail.

The Ransom Lake Natural Area, just southeast of the village of Lake Ann, offers an easy, scenic hike of around two-and-half miles along a beautiful quick flowing creek and around the small lake. I like the southern trailhead off CR 665 or Lake Ann Road as locals know it

In Leelanau County a couple of Leelanau Conservancy Forest Reserves — Krumwiede and Palmer Woods — offer nice scenic trail systems of around 2 miles at each reserve. When I've hiked at either one over the last couple of years I never encountered anyone. I'm sure they do get visitors.