TRAVERSE CITY — I spoke to a friend about an outdoor outing we had planned on a foggy morning earlier this winter — the fog we hadn’t anticipated when the date was set.
The friend had no desire to get outside that morning — espousing how much they disliked fog, and it covered everything with little to see.
So I went with my goldendoodle Lulu, cross-country skiing on Riley’s Trail over to some power lines and back and had a great outing.
For me a foggy morning is a perfect time to hit woodland trails anytime of the year, but I think we tend to get more occasional fog during the winter months.
I find that winter’s quiet morning hours seem to be even quieter in fog. It hones your other senses even though nothing is stirring.
The quiet, peaceful-looking woods blends into a snowy white image with vague shapes. It’s almost dreamlike as you move along with just the sounds of your skis in the snow and scraping occasional hard-pack. Then Lulu comes bounding back to check on me, which always brings me back to the moment.
Fog can be good in the right context. It causes misfortune for victims of fog-delayed flights, fog-caused crashes and fog-marred trips home for the holidays, just to mention a few negatives.
For me it adds an aesthetic touch to our woodlands. It softens the edges as if you are hiking, skiing, or riding a bike through a cloud. It also makes for interesting photos when you are used to seeing the same scenery all year long on the same outdoor outings. The changes can be quick and subtle. Visions move in and out of focus as you proceed along the woodland pathway.
Especially in winter.
It’s kind of like the woodlands are dressed in a white wool muffler twisting and turning around the shapes.
I’ve hiked along ridges above Lake Michigan when the lake wasn’t frozen and a thick fog would develop over the bay below. Fingers of fog-like tentacles, would creep inland and up the ridge-line towards the top. Both fascinating and eerie.
The only place in the Midwest where I’ve been able to stand above the fog was on a rocky outcropping above the Mississippi River valley. On a rock outcropping, over 500 feet above the valley enveloped in a heavy fog, the sun was out and the highlands behind me were fog-free. That was in western Wisconsin near Stockholm.
When I’m on a foggy outing I often think of Carl Sandburg’s poem, “The fog comes on little cat feet. It sits on silent haunches and then moves on.”
A great description.
It normally doesn’t last long. The earlier you can get out the better chance it will linger through your outing. Sometimes it lifts and disappears before I’m finished with my outing.
I’ve also found a comparison between writing an outdoor column and heading down a foggy trail towards the woods.
Slowly more details of the forest take shape as you proceed. Sometimes I may not have a clear idea what I want to write about for an upcoming deadline. As I start to think more about it — like hiking ahead on the trail — ideas start to focus. It starts to form in my head, and I translate it to my computer.
