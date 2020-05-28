GRAWN — Mary Ellen Newport plants trees in her free time.
She teaches ecology and advanced biology at Interlochen Arts Academy’s R.B. Annis Math and Science Division. She plants trees while at work, too.
“From a global perspective, trees are the very best technology we have to take carbon out of the atmosphere,” Newport said.
That’s why she enrolled in the new Assisted Tree Range Expansion Program through a local conservation district. It’s another reason to plant trees.
The idea is to study how well six species of trees native to Michigan — but in southern parts of the state — would adapt to growing in more northern regions. Those species include swamp white oak, shagbark hickory, sassafras, hackberry, black gum and tulip trees.
The reason to test out these trees do up north ultimately is to enhance forest diversity and wildlife habitat, as well as replace the tree species lost to the impacts of climate change, said Kama Ross, district forester for Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
“A healthy forest is a diverse forest,” she said.
Chances are that as the impacts of climate change continue these tree species may do increasingly well in coming decades, Ross said.
“I hope some of these trees can make the transition north,” Newport said. “Diversity is a good thing and we are losing diversity.”
She planted tulip trees and shagbark hickory last year and this season planted black gum trees.
Another program participant, Mark Gilson of Kalkaska, bought a bundle of each tree species in the research project. He’s also keen to help diversify the region’s forests, he said, especially to help combat some ongoing challenges.
“Maybe even replacing some of those species that are going to be coming up missing was appealing to me,” Gilson said.
Native trees up north have battled emerald ash borer beetles, beech bark disease and oak wilt, Ross said, with more threats of the horizon — Asian longhorn beetles and hemlock woolly adelgid to name two invasive pests.
She said when you combine those invasive species and disease challenges with changing temperature patterns, stronger storms and increasing habitat loss, it collectively adds up to tremendous environmental stress on the forests.
“Everything is working against our forest,” Ross said.
This study should help provide data that could help replenish the forest with thriving species, she said.
The project is part of university study for the conservation districts’ recent intern Madeline Baroli. She was the instigator.
“I knew I wanted to make ATREP a citizen science project because the forest climate change challenges in this region are playing out in a predominantly privately owned and managed landscape,” she said. “This means that addressing them and conducting any sort of management activities (or) response to forest health issues requires public education and engagement, and I believe directly involving people in a project is one of the best ways to do that.”
Baroli said the program is designed to directly engage local citizens while assessing the success of assisted range expansion by collecting some much-needed data.
Saplings of the six chosen tree species will be sold through local conservation districts to area residents for the next five years, and 102 people already bought out this year’s program stock. Of them, 35 signed up to be “citizen scientists” in this research project, Ross said.
All it takes is a tape measure and computer access, she said.
Those who wish to participate but missed this year’s seedlings sale can buy these specific types of trees at local nurseries specializing in native species and still sign up to take observations for this research, Ross said.
Many are eager to take up the challenge.
“The woods are fabulous here,” Gilson said. “We back up to a couple-thousand acres of state land.
“If I can just do a little bit to mitigate some of the problems, then I’m a happy camper.”
