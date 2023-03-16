TRAVERSE CITY — Hollywood’s recently released action-comedy movie “Cocaine Bear” is garnering a legion of fans. But the Michigan Department of Natural Resources thinks sedating black bear for an easy kill is far from funny.
“Cocaine Bear” is loosely based on the tale of a black bear who in 1985 ingested a smuggler’s coke haul, then went on a rampage before dying from overdose.
The Michigan Natural Resources Commission’s March 9 meeting at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire took steps to protect bears by banning hunters from baiting with any “stupefying substance.”
Drugs, poisons and anticoagulants are already banned from bait piles. The new rule prohibits substances impacting cognitive functions. The regulation was proposed after allegations of a hunter’s use of melatonin, a widely available sleep aid supplement.
“They wanted to get out ahead of it because it’s not covered by the current language,” said Tom Baird, NRC chair and Elk Rapids resident.
Eleven changes to the DNR’s 2023-24 bear hunting rules were developed with the input from the Bear Forum, an advisory group consisting of 15 organizations plus the DNR Bear Working Group and U.S. Forest Service representatives. The group recommended bear rule changes covering a spectrum of concerns addressing bear conservation and management.
One of the more debated changes involves the number of bear kill tags issued for state bear hunting units. Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Wexford and Manistee counties are among the 10 counties in the Lower Peninsula’s Baldwin Unit. The Baldwin Unit is one of the Lower Peninsula’s three bear management zones and the only one issued a harvest increase.
The DNR estimates the northern Lower Peninsula black bear population has expanded to 2,200.
The Baldwin Unit’s is allocated 395 state licenses and allows 26 for tribal harvest, a net increase of 55. The desired total harvest is 528 bears for the NLP Region, which is an increase of 19 bears from the desired 2022 harvest.
Michigan United Conservation Clubs policy assistant and Traverse City native Justin Tomei served on the Bear Forum.
“The quota changes are generally supported even by units getting lower number of tags,” he said.
DNR Bear Specialist Cody Norton praises the new Wanton Waste Law which mandates hunters use all edible meat from a harvested or salvaged bear.
But what does the rampaging, fictionalized “Cocaine Bear” have to do with Michigan black bear?
“What people are exposed to in media shapes people’s perspective,” Norton said. “The department is trying to get out accurate information on bears.”
Traverse City-based DNR wildlife biologist Steve Griffith said black bear prefer to avoid conflict with humans.
“They don’t want anything to do with people. If there is an issue, it’s because they’ve found food around people,” he said. “They have a phenomenal sense of smell. Compared to a dog, they’re a big nose followed by a stomach.”
The region’s black bears typically exit dens in April, but in the last few years bears made their appearance from mid to late March. Griffith also said bear don’t awaken desperate for a meal. Their hunger develops as their metabolism ramps up.
People can keep the peace with bear by removing bird feeders, storing grills in a garage and securing garbage and pet food.
More tips about living with our bear neighbors are shared in the DNR’s online Bear SMART brochure and at Michigan.gov/bear.
