As Christmas comes upon us, I can’t help but get excited for the season.
I love this time of year.
Every year for Christmas there are a few people on my list that I always struggle with what to get them.
I thought it might be nice to help with a few ideas if the person you are shopping for is a cyclist who seems to have it all.
My favorite new gift this year is something I believe every cyclist should have — it doesn’t matter if you are a pro biker or a neighborhood rider.
The device is called the ANGi Crash Sensor. Specialized Bicycles has developed a device that you can either buy built into a helmet ($140) or one that can be attached to a helmet ($50). You download an app on your phone that pairs with the device. In the app, you put in your emergency contact numbers. If the device senses your helmet has hit on impact it automatically sends out a text to those contacts telling them that an impact has happened and the location of the rider.
There have been so many scary crashes this year in our community of cyclists, and the faster you can get to someone the better.
Looking to get your young child or grandkid on a new bike?
Check out trade-up programs. Buy a kids bike, bring it back when they outgrow it, just pay the difference from what you paid on the bike you are trading in to the new bike you are purchasing.
This allows the kids to be able to ride good quality bikes and parents to not have to pay a lot every time they have a growth spurt. The bikes that are traded in are then donated to nonprofits in our community.
Working at the bike shop, I feel that men struggle with getting women presents more than women getting men presents.
So here are a few ideas for your lady:
If she has long hair then she may love a women’s helmet with space for her ponytail that helps keep the hat-hair down.
Many women are scared to tell you this, but we want our own tools and spare tube bag under our seat. We may not know how to change a tire but if we are out riding with the girls and need it we will figure it out.
Yes, everything is now on YouTube. We love getting riding clothes and coats to wear on the bike. If you are going to guess our size, go larger not smaller — cycling clothing runs more fitted.
If she loves to spin at the gym, then a cycling shoe with a stiff sole is a must! Lastly, women’s cycling gloves and flat handlebar grips really make us more comfortable on the bike.
Small little gifts under $20 that are fun to give to friends:
This day and age I feel that these items are great for women and men. Socks with fun sayings never get boring. Every cyclist needs a multi-tool with allen wrenches and screwdrivers. If you think that your friend or family member may have one, think again! You can never have enough of these since they always seem to walk off on their own. Chain lube and bike wash will always be needed.
Another favorite of mine is a Purist water bottle. It’s a plastic water bottle made from plants. The way they make it allows for no pores in the material. Long story short, if you put drink mixes in it and then later put in water, it will still taste like fresh water instead of having a weird smell to it. Oh yeah, energy drink mixes and food like shot blocs and Gu are great too.
Obviously, these are just a few suggestions for cyclist but hopefully these few ideas that will help. Stop in to your favorite local bike shop for more ideas. They even may know exactly what the person you’re shopping for needs.
