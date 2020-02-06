This winter has been brutal in its own way. May I just ask, where is the sun?
Is this what we get for praying for a warmer winter than we had last year?
Well, it has been warmer but not quite what I was hoping for. I’m missing those sunny days with lots of powdery snow. If you’re not really loving the icy, wet pathways you may consider getting your bike out a little earlier and setting it up on a trainer inside.
Trainers can be used by regular cyclists or just someone who wants to get a good workout at home without purchasing an expensive piece of exercise equipment.
If you are interested in purchasing a trainer you need to first figure out what type you want. There are three types of trainers: Wind, magnetic and fluid.
The least expensive and least popular are the wind trainers. They are the original trainers cyclists used back in the day consisting of a fan flywheel.
They allow the rider to spin the rear wheel and change gears to get a workout. Unfortunately, since your wheel is lifted on the machine and does not have the rider’s weight under it, there is little resistance. It also happens to be the loudest type of trainer.
The next price point is the magnetic trainers. Because of price point this seems to be the most popular. In the place of a fan this trainer has a magnetic flywheel to allow for many more adjustments of resistance. The rider has to adjust the resistance while off the bike. This is nice sometimes if you want to have an easier ride one day and a harder ride the next day. Some models allow the rider an option to change the resistance on their handlebars. This is quieter then the wind trainer but louder than the fluid.
The fluid trainer is a favorite for riders who always want to get a great workout. On this trainer the flywheel contains transmission fluid. The harder you ride the harder the resistance is. This makes it the closest to riding a normal bike. It is the smoothest of the three trainers and also the quietest. Some models also include wattage meters to show riders their power output for training purposes.
If you do purchase a trainer, make sure you check out a few accessories. The most necessary would be a front wheel block.
When you put your bike in a trainer the wheel is off the ground. This block goes under your front wheel to level the bike out so the rider does not feel like they are riding downhill.
It is also a good idea — no matter what bike you own — to switch the tire to a trainer tire. The pressure on the tire can not only leave flat spots on your good tires but also can fleck rubber pieces all over your floor.
If you choose not to purchase a special tire at least get a smooth, cheap tire. This will cost a lot less money for the future.
Some people also like watching cycling videos to make them feel they are in the mountains or somewhere they don’t normally get to. Do you sweat a lot? There are items that can help protect your bike and floor from salt corrosion.
As you can see this is an excellent way to work out indoors. At any level of biking you can enjoy a trainer. Check out your local bike shop to test out the different styles to see what works best for you.
Remember, sunny days will be coming soon, hopefully!
