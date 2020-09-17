As fall starts to set in, one can only start to get excited about mountain bike season. There is just something about that crisp clean air, the leaves turning colors and all the excitement of getting in the woods with friends and family. It is by far my favorite time of year. Unfortunately, this year will be a little different unlike nothing I have ever experienced. Since I was born, I have always been apart of a major mountain bike race in some aspect. This pandemic has really turned our lives upside down. I personally don’t feel it is all been for the worse. It has made us slow down a bit and reassess what is really important in life. As a community we need to create new ways to advance our love for mountain biking and trails without being able participating in some of this year’s largest canceled races.
Palmer Woods is a project you may make some time to research. It is a new trail that is going up in Leelanau County. This trail consists of technical single track, open areas, hills and a picturesque pond. Bike Leelanau has joined forces to become a chapter of the Northern Mountain Bike Association to help make this trail and others possible in our amazing area.
Personally this trail system has just come on my radar. A dear friend of my family passed away in May from brain cancer. His name was Dennis Coburn. He was an avid rider, and he especially loved being in the woods. His wife Debra and him loved going on multi-day trips including on many of the islands in northern Michigan. To many, Dennis was known in the community as an amazing custom log home builder. However, to our family, we knew him more as a dedicated volunteer that helped build and maintain mountain bike trails for fun and races. It was a true passion of his, a passion that has help impact our cycling community for the better. As a tribute to Dennis, members of Bike Leelanau and friends who knew how special Dennis was wanted to do something in memory of him and his work. They decided since Palmer Woods was an up-and- coming trail system that this would be the best way to honor him. The most challenging hill on the trail is now named the Coburn Challenge. Dennis’ struggle with cancer — as hard as it was — never seemed to stop him from trying harder.
This fall, I ask you to help out our trails. We may never get a chance like this where there are not races every weekend and crowds at the trailhead. Take your race fees, hotel fees and other expenses you have saved and donate them to your favorite trail. The Northern Michigan Bicycle Association is also taking donations to further the Palmer Woods trail. Their goal is to raise $30,000. They are one-third of the way there. This is such an amazing community with the best volunteers, let’s make this a year one we won’t ever forget. Let’s make this a year that will make the years to come on better trails a lot more fun!
