As our country hashes out many of American’s political differences and a pandemic, we need to look to the good.
What will help us survive the mental struggle of these day-to-day changes?
What will keep us connected to our communities and families? How will we keep our kids feeling normal and stable?
This spring when school and work were canceled, we had no idea what we were up against. We didn’t know who to believe and what to do to stay normal. As the weather started to become warmer, we found ourselves struggling to stay inside. Playgrounds, restaurants and boating were banned from our to-do list. At this exact moment in time, a cultural change was forming that no one expected or realized. In all the negativity that surrounded us, there was good change happening. This change we all knew our families needed, but did not always make the time for. As a country, we started cycling.
Of course, the typical bicycle enthusiast was excited to get out to ride once we finally got some good weather. The unexpected change we saw was that families and couples just needed to mentally get out of the house and feel free again. They needed to feel safe, in charge and outside. Families came together to go for rides. They slowed down; they realized what they take for granted. Biking seemed to feel less like exercise and more like freedom, like you were when you were a child. If you lived in a larger city, then cycling also became a better way to travel than a bus or subway.
The bicycle industry exploded, both with bike sales and with parts. People are purchasing new bikes and pulling old bikes out of the shed. Bicycle repair mechanics were swamped with customers wanting to make their bikes road-worthy again. As with many bicycle retail stores, the manufacturers were took off guard. Within months, manufacturers stock for the whole year was being depleted. Everyone was scrabbling to try and make sure they had enough product for their stores. At the same time, imports were not coming in as fast as normal, backing shipments up even more. This summer, we have also seen a boom in bicycle indoor trainers and exercise equipment. People are preparing for the winter, possibly even another shutdown.
Now the question is, will this trend continue? Have we realized that Americans were not as lazy as we perhaps thought, but just swamped with what life has thrown at them? Will we keep cycling and expand our paved pedestrian trails and lanes? Will we save our bicycles in the shed to just have on hand in case another pandemic or disaster comes our way? Look at the after-affects the Great Depression had on our grandparents with the obsession to save our pennies. Will we be like that?
As history usually repeats itself, I am sorry to say someday in the near future our culture will once again more than likely ride less. However, I hope that this has taken us back a few steps to make sure this generation knows how important a bicycle can be. I hope that this cultural change will make us smile a little more and keep our families grounded.
