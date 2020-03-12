TRAVERSE CITY — It’s tree-tapping time again.
Northern Michigan’s hardwoods are coming alive again with the return of spring. Maple sap is flowing and sugar shacks are steaming as syrup season gets underway.
“The process of collecting sap from trees to make a sugary sweet syrup is both culturally and ecologically important to our region,” said Jenn Wright, executive director of Grass River Natural Area.
The nonprofit near Bellaire in Antrim County is among the local organizations to host more than a half-dozen learning events scheduled across the region to help residents better understand how maple sap flows, is collected and transformed into liquid gold.
“I can think of no better way to share our mission of increasing knowledge and appreciate of the natural environment than through the magic of collecting the water-laden sap from the maple trees and then boiling that into a sweet, sugary syrup,” Wright said.
This time of year provides ideal conditions for the maple sap run — warm days and cold nights — said Jon Throop, volunteer and event program manager for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
National Weather Service forecasts call for those conditions in coming days.
Conservancy workers tapped the trees at Maple Bay Farm in Williamsburg on March 4 and in five days had collected 100 gallons of sap.
It takes about 40 or 50 gallons of maple tree sap to boil down to make 1 gallon of syrup, Throop said.
The conservancy will host its Maple Sugaring Day at the protected farm on Saturday, March 28. It will include demonstrations and even taste tests.
“Every year we make cookies and you can also try the sap right next to the syrup,” Throop said.
Michigan is the fifth-largest producing state in the nation of maple syrup, which accounts for nearly $2.5 million annually, according to the Michigan Maple Syrup Association.
On average, the association reports the state generates about 90,000 gallons of syrup each year.
The industry not only contributes to the agricultural economy, but also the tourism industry, officials said.
“Things are definitely running in the Lower Peninsula and I heard last week that some have started making syrup in the U.P.,” said Kirk Hedding of H&H Sugarbush in Chelsea and association president.
He said maple syrup makers are closely watching weather forecasts.
“Our main concern is the weather during the season. We want those upper 30s to mid-40s during the day and upper to low 20s at night. That’s what keeps the sap flowing throughout the season.
This week looks to be a great one for maple sap production,” Hedding said.
The association will host its 8th annual Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends on March 28-29, when producers open their facilities for educational programs and demonstrations.
Included this year will be Woods Farm in Rapid City, Southwell Sugar Shack in Mancelona, Griner Family Sugar Bush of Copemish and Owl Ridge Maple Sugar Farm in Frankfort.
The season will end with the budding of maple trees, which turns the syrup bitter.
More details about Michigan’s maple syrup season can be found at www.michiganmaple.org online.
