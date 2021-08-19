Michigan offers thousands of miles of public trails, each offering its own glimpse of winding rivers, boreal forests, wildlife and wildflowers.
As Michiganders we can boast that we live among one of the largest interconnected trail systems in the country which provide recreation, transportation and free destinations to improve mental and physical health.
These tucked away treasures also provide the perfect venue for goal setting and accomplishment. In 2004 I had lived in Traverse City for five years after moving from Chicago and had just brought home a new puppy. Then, a few months later, another new puppy (long story, not the original plan, but a happy outcome either way). Two golden retriever puppies in one small house created quite the challenge. My hooded sweatshirts still bear the bite marks of my beloved Avery years since his passing.
I needed an outlet for these two beyond pounding the pavement in my neighborhood. My neighbor suggested I walk them on the trails by Lake Dubonnet State Forest Campground. It was a hit! The front loop wore them out easily with the new smells and swimming options. I then explored the back loops and loved stumbling upon the hidden lake and watching the forest give way from pines to birch to wetland. As we made this our daily routine, that consistency and rhythmic experience became almost meditative. We started running the trails as they, and their endurance, grew.
My parents bought me a Michigan Trails Atlas soon after and that opened a whole new world to us. I set a goal to walk all of the trails in Grand Traverse County by the end of the year — and we did … and then we kept on going.
In 2008, I was job hunting and that same neighbor who put us on this path (now a dear friend) suggested I seek the job for which I would have the most passion. The answer was simple — I wanted to encourage other people to fall in love with their public lands for all the reasons I had. I happened to look at the State of Michigan job opportunities and couldn’t believe that a position doing just that was available with the Department of Natural Resources.
Never have I applied for a job with such fervor and determination. In my interview I made sure the panel knew that I didn’t want the position as a “foot in the door,” but rather because it needed to be my life’s work. Public lands are for everyone, trails are healing, and making outdoor recreation part of your daily life will foster self-confidence, self-reliance, peace and an appreciation for the beautiful, interconnected natural world we live within.
Today, I am deeply humbled to still be serving Michigan in this position and am proud of the work we are doing to improve access to these wild places that belong to us all.
Project Rustic is an effort started by Paige Lackey, a Huron Pines AmeriCorps Service member who is traversing the state to collect GIS data and photos to deepen and expand the information available to travelers about state forest recreation.
For anyone inspired to set your own goals, Michigan Trails Week is coming Sept. 19-26. The goal? To team up for a collective 100,000 miles and pay tribute to trails! Log your miles and earn badges (no limit) for entries in a drawing for cool outdoor prizes. This is a great way to kick off a fall hiking season and there are lots of northern Michigan trails to explore.
Join me in celebrating these places that connect Michigan by connecting with Michiganders. Set your goal and let’s go.
