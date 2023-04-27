I grew up spending every summer weekend and summer vacation on Lake Huron, soaking up the sun, swimming in the massive waters, and making memories that I had always planned to pass along to my son.
However, Great Lakes boating isn’t an inexpensive pursuit and finding a seasonal slip has proven impossible in the Traverse City area. So, like 96 percent of boaters in Michigan, we opted for a boat under 26 feet that can be trailed to any inland lake.
Not sure how you boat, but in an informal poll around several northern Michigan bonfires this spring I found that most people use their boat after work to catch the evening bite or on the weekend to take a spin around our local inland waters. This is what my family does, too, but last summer we leveled up and rented a slip at the Duncan L. Clinch marina for several weeks throughout the summer. We started with one week in June.
It was amazing.
The bike trail was right there, so we rode around town on several days, played at the spray park, and could easily grab take-out from any downtown restaurant then cast off from the dock and enjoy what we consider the best dinner view in Traverse City — on the bay, watching the sunset while the lights of Traverse City flicker on, and the moon rises from behind downtown. I get goosebumps just writing about it — it was stunning and unforgettable.
That’s when I realized that it seems best-kept stay-cation secret is that there are 83 state-sponsored harbors that circle our freshwater state, each holding some of their slips open for what is called “transient” boaters — people who are staying for two weeks or less. These slips are open to all boat over 11 feet and offer a great way to experience Michigan’s bigger waters and the marina lifestyle — no seasonal slip needed.
Have a pontoon? Perfect! Open bow fishing boat? Still perfect. You don’t have to sleep on your boat to benefit from a harbor stay. Navigating a boat launch in the dark or dealing with the (often entertaining) lines at access sites can be enough to frustrate even the most seasoned “captain.”
Meet the marina. With modern restrooms, showers, grilling areas and other amenities, it’s a great way to slow the pace of your boating so you can really enjoy the waterfront. Rates run on average around $1.60 per foot, so if you have a 20-foot pontoon, that’s just $32 a night, about the same as a campsite at a state park and you can stay up to two weeks at a time.
This is a great opportunity for people wanting to catch the salmon run in Traverse City at Duncan L Clinch or Greilickville’s Elmwood Township Marina, ferry watch at Charlevoix City Marina, catch the bridge lighting at dusk from Straits State Harbor, or make a trip to enjoy the silence of Copper and Eagle harbors.
Whether you live in the area and want to enjoy your own bed at night or if you’re visiting a Michigan beach town and want to include boating new waters in your travels, there is likely a slip available for your boat. Reservations can be made midnrreservations.com, then select the Harbor tab.
Other helpful boating resources includes the closures page, which lists all current access site closures and expected reopen dates. This is a great way to know-before-you-go.
Also, if you want to be a better boater, don’t forget to recycle your boat shrink wrap this spring and make sure you clean, drain and dry your boat between lakes to help reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species. Learn more about these tips, and all things boating in Michigan at Michigan.gov/Boating.
