February is fabulous for those who want to get outdoors. The skies are more frequently blue, the days are noticeably longer, ice is thicker, snow is deeper, and you’ve probably acclimated to the temperatures which makes it a little more comfortable to spend time outdoors.
It’s also time when people start to feel the winter blues and may experience a bit of cabin fever. Shake off that listlessness and irritability and step out of seasonally induced isolation to try a new skill or find a new place to spend your time doing something story-worthy.
Michigan state parks offer lots of ways to wander this winter, with guided and full moon snowshoe hikes, lantern-lit ski adventures, and groomed trails for human- and motor-powered vehicles.
Save the date, invite your favorite adventurers and get out for these February adventures:
Mitchell State Park in Cadillac is offering lantern-lit snowshoe hikes every Friday in February from 6-9 p.m. The short hike, about one mile, will have a campfire warming station and hot cocoa. Participants are welcome to bring their own snowshoes or the park will have a limited number of snowshoes available on a first come, first served basis. Last hikers should go out no later than 8 p.m. allowing everyone enough time to enjoy the trail before lanterns are extinguished at 9 p.m. No reservations are required.
Ludington, Hartwick Pines, and Tahquamenon Falls State Parks and Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park all offer lantern lit ski or snowshoe hikes every Saturday in February, led by the park interpreters who offer lively and engaging nature-based education either along the way or around the warming area. All of these, and more winter events at Michigan state parks and recreation areas can be found at Michigan.gov/WinterFun.
If you don’t mind a road trip, the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park also offers a lantern lit ice-skating trail, as well as the renowned ice luge and snowshoe and ski adventures all within Muskegon State Park.
However, if you have a yearning for learning, Mitchell State Park is home to the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center which is offering “Hard Water School,” Feb. 5-6 to teach everything you need to know to fish for panfish, walleye and pike. Details and registration are available at Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.
One winter tradition many outdoor enthusiasts have is making reservations for their summer campsite. Michigan state park reservations open six months in advance, so February means reservations well into summer. Here are a few tips from the most seasoned campers to improve your chances of getting the dates and places you want when reserving online.
- Be flexible if you can. If the campsite that you’re looking for is booked for the days you want, try alternate dates or nearby sites.
- Keep trying. If your favorite site was taken right at 8 a.m. (Mon – Fri) or 9 a.m. (Sat/Sun), continue to refresh your map over the next 15 – 20 minutes. Some people may grab more sites than they need and take a few minutes to release what they don’t plan to use.
- Try again in 30 days or even 2-4 weeks before you plan to camp. People can begin to modify their bookings once they are five months out from their arrival. Try the “notify me” option that was added in 2021 to be notified when the site you want opens.
- Consider camping at a different location if your favorite campground is full. There are plenty of hidden gems out there, including Hoeft, Clear Lake, Fayette, Hoffmaster, Leelanau and Muskallonge state parks.
Reservations, events, and a map of all Michigan state parks can be found at Michigan.gov/StateParks.
