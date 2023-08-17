We’ve officially tipped the scale on summer and now we’re heading into fall. This realization hit me because my legs are tan and I am plagued by an overuse injury after a winter of not moving enough and a summer of moving every opportunity I get. So, with a deep tan and some deep tissue therapy on my plantar fasciitis, I am ready for late summer and early fall fun, which is my favorite kind for three very important reasons; Dropping temps often make it more feasible to bring my dog along, the beaches are less busy, but the water is still warm, and with the coziness of winter around the corner every day feels like the most important one to do … something. Anything. As long as its outside.
I have my favorite things that make the late summer bucket list every year and it usually includes hiking, rock-hunting, paddling, fishing, boating, reading, biking, swimming and eating. The best day is when you have enough time to do as many of those things as possible.
State parks offer a myriad of experiences beyond camping, so even on my off days, I still love exploring Michigan’s public lands and waters. Here are a few day-trip ideas to help you make the most of the waning days of summer.
Destination: Leelanau State ParkWith miles of trails, water access and a pet-friendly rustic cabin, not to mention nearby pet-friendly restaurants, Leelanau State Park makes travel with your dog simple. You can spend some time rock-hunting at nearby Petersen Park or even head to Esch Beach for a sunset bonfire with your favorite canine, though mind the signage so you stay on the pet-friendly side of the beach.
Tip: Be sure you have your leash and poop bags. Not only are leashes the law, but it’s also your first line of defense against costly vet visits for porcupine quilling or losing them in the woods. Poop bags are needed because you never know when it can happen and leaving it for others to walk in or smell is just rude.
Destination: Hartwick Pines State Park and North Higgins Lake State ParkHead to Hartwick Pines to experience the Old Growth Forest and watch the leaves begin to change. The Visitor Center is open 9-4 daily after Labor Day, which is the gateway to the pines and the Logging Museum. There are 21 miles of year-round trails at the park, which is also home to the Hartwick Pines chapel in the pines, a beautiful spot to rest and enjoy the forest (some call this forest bathing, so you can check that off your list of must-dos). Then head south to the Civilian Conservation Corp Museum, adjacent to North Higgins Lake State Park, to learn the story of how Michigan’s forests were born in this region. End the day with a picnic on the beach at the state park.
Tip: Keep an eye on the DNR closures page as there is some tree work being done in the forest for visitor safety, so there may be occasional closures this fall.
Destination: Silver Lake Sand DunesPlan a day on the dunes either with the expert driving and dune education provided by Mac Woods Dune Rides or you can be the driver! Air down the tires on your own vehicle and tackle the sands or rent a Jeep or buggy for a new experience. It’s a memory-making trip with lots of other experiences in the area — like the nearby fish boil, lavender farm, lighthouse, go kart track, and state park campground — to make it a full weekend.
Tip: Equestrians can ride the dunes during a special shoreline riding season in November, and fat-tire biking is available on the dunes December through March.
Destination: Lake AnnThe area around the Village of Lake Ann is rich with little lakes perfect for paddlers of all kinds. Pearl Lake, Stevens Lake, Davis Lake, Herendeene and Lake Ann all offer public access for small boats and paddlers. You could slowly enjoy one or try to fit in as many as possible in a day, depending on what you are looking for.
Tip: Kids love the Village of Lake Ann because of the playground in the heart of the town. Grab and go dinner or ice cream and eat at the picnic tables
Destination: Orchard Beach State ParkOne of the newest additions to Orchard Beach State Park, besides the stunning relocation of the shelter building built by the Civilian Conservation Corp, is the community hammock stand perched on the bluff in the former footprint of the shelter building. This is one of the projects funded by campers who give $2 extra when making a camping reservation and has welcomed visitors all summer to swing in the breeze atop the bluff while enjoying a good book. Bring your own hammock and your favorite book, then enjoy some downtime up on the bluff before spending some time in the historic town of Manistee.
