Snow has arrived!
How you end that statement says a lot about how much you enjoy living up north. However, just two things can turn that “.” into an “!” — what you wear and what you do.
Let’s tackle the first one. How you dress in the winter can make the difference in tolerating the cold to not even feeling it. It’s one thing to layer, but are you layering correctly? Start with these three steps.
- Base layer – this is the layer that needs to remove sweat from your skin, so look for fabrics like polyester and nylon, or natural fibers like merino wool and silk. This is not the layer for cotton, as that holds moisture which will chill you in no time. Your base layer includes your underwear, shirt, and socks – anything that touches your skin directly.For really cold weather, consider a gator or neck warmer to keep the weather out and the heat in.
- Middle layer — this is your insulation layer. This is where fleece, down puffers, and synthetics really do their best work. This layer includes your coat or vest to keep your core warm. Some people really like fleece-lined tights as well.
- Outside layer – this layer is your protection from the elements, including jacket, hat, shoes or boots, and gloves. Look for waterproof and windproof for the best protection.
It sounds cost-prohibitive to layer for warmth in the winter, but you really only need several good base layers to rotate through. Your middle and outside layers can be worn repeatedly and for several seasons. If the investment still feels daunting look for gear swaps, talk to your local outfitter, and sometimes the best deals can be found in the Classifieds.
Now that you’ve geared up, it’s time to seek some adventure!
Below are just a few ideas for making the most of this cold season.
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park inside Muskegon State Park is a whole world of winter fun, with the only ice luge in the Midwest, a ¼ mile lantern-lit ice-skating trail through the woods, as well as a family skating and hockey rink, plus cross-country skiing, sledding, and a warming hut for cocoa and more.
The non-profit rents gear and offers lessons, and all abilities are welcome.
Winter disc golf is often a surprise for people, but as long as you can access the basket, many local courses are open all winter. Consider using glow in the dark discs to extend your play time into dusk.
The glowing discs look amazing in the snow and delight young adventurers. Talk to your township or county to learn more about their disc golf course hours and availability.
Snowshoeing has a relatively low cost of entry.
Northern Michigan has plenty of trails to explore and if you pair this with winter birding or disc golf, you’ll be amazed how interesting the woods can be in the winter.
Hartwick Pines State Park offers free use of snowshoes all winter, and if snowshoeing on a groomed trail, be sure to travel on the side — not on the track, as that ruins the trail for skiers.Keep in mind that even good dogs can tramp down a groomed trail, so consider taking dogs to trails that don’t have a track set.
Fat tire biking has taken the winter by storm, and while the bikes are a bit pricey, many local ski resorts and bike shops offer rentals and have nearby trails.
Northern Michigan is also fortunate to have active volunteer clubs like the Northern Michigan Mountain Biking Association who groom trails and set track to make the experience the best for you. The Betsie River Pathway, Cadillac Pathway, Vasa Pathway and Leelanau State Park all offer miles of groomed trails.
These are just a few ways to fall in love with winter.
Find a complete list at Michigan.gov/WinterFun where you can also sign up for Winter Wednesday text alerts, which provide weekly event, gear, and destination updates.
