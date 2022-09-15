Have you ever noticed how that unspoken, subtle behavior shift many people make between fall and summer? As though one day we all just feel the changing of the seasons and instantly our wardrobes change, meal planning shifts from salads to soups, and campfires become bonfires.
Just as we feel that shift in the seasons, so too, do many species who rely on migration for their survival. That telltale “V” formation of geese heading north is just as much of a sign of fall as the vivid colors painting deciduous trees.
There are always new options to herald the onset of autumn in Michigan, from the comfort of your backyard to the far corners of our peninsulas.
Start close to home with the help of a little technology from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The Cornell Lab studies bird patterns by crowdsourcing information through programs such as backyard bird counts and their Merlin app. The latter is a great way to learn about the birds in your area. With both a visual ID option and now a sound ID, Merlin listens and identifies birds singing around you. It’s a great way to learn how to bird by simply listening. The free app is available in the app store and has no advertising.
The Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center in Roscommon is offering several day trips and weekend getaways to find new ways to love fall. Free “Intro to Kayaking classes” in September will teach paddlers how to safely enjoy fall’s splendor from the water. Kayaks and a certified guide will be provided, and class size is limited. “Nature’s Palette” is an art-themed forestry-focused weekend getaway designed to teach new ways to appreciate the amazing colors of fall. Finally, the “Micro Mystery Weekend” will have participants interviewing suspects, searching for clues and solving an underwater mystery at the end of October.
Get a bird’s eye view of Muskegon State Park as you zipline with a friend on their ¼ mile dual zipline. The nonprofit Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Complex added the zipline to complement their wheeled luge, as well as archery and a Trail Quest adventure.
The Upper Peninsula beckons fall fanatics to explore its waterfalls framed by foliage and Tahquamenon Falls State Park is always a favorite, but make the drive to Bond Falls for a special treat. Ocqueoc Falls in the Lower Peninsula offers an ideal day-trip when combined with a trip to Elk Country and a round disc golf at Clear Lake State Park.
Fall fishing is also not a time to miss. Whether you make a trip to the Oden Fish Hatchery just north of Petoskey or stop at the Platte River Fish Hatchery in Benzie County, you’ll surely leave with a new appreciation for Michigan fishes. If you find yourself compelled to wet a line, many local harbors have slips available, which are a great way to avoid the hassle of trailering for a few days. Reservations can be made online and several harbors are offering discounts for September and early October.
Finally, September sunrises over Lake of the Clouds in the Porcupine Mountains are an unsung vista in Michigan that can only be experienced to be appreciated.
In late August and early September the sun seems to rise right out of the lake, lighting up the lake and the surrounding forest. Sunrise also tends to be less busy, creating some time to truly enjoy the quiet of the wilderness, while you watch the early birds taking to the skies to head south as the pull of migration calls them home.
