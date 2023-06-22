It’s not summer if you don’t have at least one Michigan road trip planned, and now is the perfect time to make a summer fun to-do list that you can happily start checking off with your favorite travel mates.
Here are a few of my favorite trip itineraries in honor of my son who loves all things on wheels and rocks. These will get you off the beaten path and into some unforgettable places.
For the motorsports lovers…
Silver Lake State Park is a unique Michigan destination that includes 450 acres of sand dunes available for ORV riding, so bring your own SUV or rent from one of the many vendors in the area. My family loves the Mac Woods Dune Rides. The longest-running concession in a Michigan state park, this interpretive experience offers adventure and education. The park also features a campground plus a nearby lighthouse and day-use area that allows for hiking the dunes outside of the ORV area.
After a busy day on the dunes, you can’t miss the fish boil at Cherry Point Farm and Market just a mile or so up the hill from the dunes. Bring your best tablescaping to make the most of this unforgettable experience set against a lavender labyrinth. When we were there, I was coveting the centerpiece on the table nearby, whose owner happily shared was from Terrestrial Forming Pottery Studio in Whitehall, about 30 minutes away. This unique pottery studio in the woods is home to an array of functional and sculptural pottery by Peter F. Johnson, lovingly known as “Peter the Potter” to those in the know.
Make it a multi-day trip with a bike ride along the Hart-Montague Trail. This 22-mile bike trail was one of the first rail trails in Michigan and was recently repaved. Ride your bike right up to the Country Dairy Store, a familiar and iconic ice cream parlor. If there is time when in this region, stop by Ludington State Park to check out their Enchroma Scenic Viewer which offers improved scenic viewing experiences for color blind visitors.
Holly Oaks ORV Park opened in the fall of 2020, the Holly Oaks ORV Park is a new public off-road vehicle recreation park offering over 110 acres of ORV trails and terrain. The park offers a variety of riding options for beginner and advanced drivers. Designed by long-time ORV enthusiasts, the park is open to exploration for riders and features rubble crawls, steep hills, large boulders, rock slabs, deep water crossings, and much more. This is a good destination to pair with a trip to the Michigan Renaissance Festival or a stay at Holly Recreation Area where kids can enjoy the Whoa Zone water park or kayak rentals.
For the geology lover…
Rockport State Recreation Area in Alpena is an off-the-main-road destination that offers bike riding, hiking, a scenic vista overlooking Lake Huron and more fossils than any rock-loving toddler can imagine. The former quarry is growing in popularity and is home to the unique natural occurrence of kettle lakes or sink holes. Note that this is a rustic experience as there are no facilities beyond a vaulted toilet at the boating access site. Just seven miles south is the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, offering glass bottom boat tours, scuba tours, and nearby kayak rentals as ways to experience this national underwater treasure. Also, for anyone who may be a cinnamon roll connoisseur, Connie’s Café in nearby Ossineke is a must-do if you take a side-trip to see the Sturgeon Point Lighthouse.
Palms Book State Park was once a hidden gem and is now a diamond of the Michigan state park system, this unique day-use area is home to Kitch-iti-Kipi, or the Big Spring. Like a giant, natural lava lamp the spring delights visitors with its globular plumes of sand and enormous fish swimming amongst them. A human-powered raft takes visitors over the spring to experience the year-round attraction. Midweek trips are recommended so you don’t feel rushed to get off the raft for the other visitors waiting.
This is just 30 minutes from Fayette Historic State Park and Snail Shell Harbor. This historic townsite offers interpretive experiences, hiking along a limestone cliff to view Michigan’s oldest trees (1400 years old!), and camping.
Van Riper State Park on Lake Michigamme offers a quintessential UP experience, with tall pines surrounding a remote and winding lake. Moose are known to be found in the area, but the rentable cabin perched on the hill that comes with its own rowboat may be a more reliable experience at this stunning destination. Van Riper is just west of Marquette, with the Iron Industry Museum — the site of Michigan’s first iron forge in the Superior region — between the two destinations. The Museum also offers guided bike tours of the Iron Ore Heritage Bike Trail with the historian, and these six-hour endeavors are well worth the day spent!
One quick tip — don’t forget about the Michigan Activity Pass. This library program is offered through more than 650 Michigan libraries offering patrons the ability to “check-out” free or discounted access to more than 450 destinations, including Michigan state parks and places like Castle Farms in Charlevoix and the Besser Museum in Alpena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.