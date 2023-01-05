This season has been quite a wintry mix of experiences already, which for those who are cold-weather hardy means an opportunity to explore lots of different winter activities and destinations.
Michigan state parks and trails aren’t snowed in either — for those in the know, this may be the best season to enjoy them. If you’re ready to throw off your blankets and eschew your own hibernation, this list of can’t-miss winter spots await your arrival.
Tahquamenon Falls State Park Lantern Lit and Guided Hikes
Enjoy guided snowshoe hikes during the day and lantern-lit hikes every Saturday night in February.
A winter road trip on a sunny day is well worth the trip over the bridge and an excellent way to prevent cabin fever (though there are actual cabins to rent year-round if you want to make it a getaway). While there, be sure to visit the on-site restaurant and brewery for the full “Tahqua” experience.
Other state parks offer lantern lit trails throughout the winter as well, including Ludington State Park, Blueberry Ridge Pathway and Van Riper State Park near Marquette, and P.J. Hoffmaster State Park near Muskegon. Metamora Hadley Recreation Area is hosting a candlelight cross country ski on Jan. 21.
Silver Lake State Park Fat Tire Biking Season
An all-new fat-tire biking season is now open at Silver Lake ORV Area through March 15. Riders can enjoy 450 acres of open sand dunes, elevation changes of 80-100 feet, access to Lake Michigan and sunsets over the lake from the top of the dunes as the days start to get longer.
Guided Winter Rafting Trips
There are several expert liveries that offer winter paddling and rafting trips on rivers like the Jordan, Pine, Sturgeon, and at Wilderness State Park. Reservations are required, so contact the livery for available dates.
They can also provide details before your trip on how to dress to make the most of this bucket list adventure.
Winter stargazing
Stargazers can visit areas of state parks, specially designated by state legislature as dark sky preserves, 24 hours a day.
These areas are signed and located in the following state parks:
- Lake Hudson Recreation Area (Lenawee County)
- Negwegon State Park (Alcona County)
- Port Crescent State Park (Huron County)
- Rockport Recreation Area (Presque Isle County)
- Thompson’s Harbor State Park (Presque Isle County)
- Wilderness State Park (Emmet County)
It’s a good idea to call the park during the day to make sure roads have been plowed, as that depends on staffing levels each week.
Cross Country and Snowshoe Getaway at the “RAM” Center
Grab your favorite person or sign up for a solo getaway for this mid-winter break. Explore more than 8 miles of evergreen-lined trails with included snowshoes or bring your cross-country skis for a different trail experience! This self-guided getaway in January is perfect for couples or families seeking to enjoy the best parts of Michigan winter while learning a little bit about winter ecology, too.
Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex
Enveloped in the Lake Superior snow, this all-natural snow destination is worth the drive! With fat tire biking, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing and all kinds of backcountry options, the Porkies and nearby Ontonagon is a must-visit in the wintertime. While Lake of the Clouds draws large summer crowds, the Porkies in the winter is a yet undiscovered gem for Michigan.
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Ready to get your heart racing? Luge yourself in Muskegon on the 650 course designed by one of Michigan’s Olympians. The Adventure Sports Park also offers a lantern-lit ice-skating trail through the woods, sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing – all within Muskegon State Park, which is also open for winter camping, so you can warm up by your own campfire or in the yurt that’s available for rent. Plus, Muskegon has some outstanding restaurants and an exciting downtown you won’t want to miss.
Palms Book State Park
Home to Kitchitikipi, the Big Spring, this year-round natural feature has become quite busy in the summer months, but the winter is when its unique assets are really showcased. The consistently 45 degree water doesn’t freeze, which allows visitors to enjoy a raft ride over the stunning blue waters below while you admire the lava-like plumes of sand and plump resident fish dancing below you.
This is just a 30-minute drive from Fayette Historic State Park, which offers excellent cross-country skiing on the limestone cliffs overlooking Lake Michigan and Snail Shell Harbor.
These are just a few ideas for those who are ready to beat the winter blues, but there are lots of great local and road-trip-worthy destinations in Michigan.
Maybe pick your top five, gear up and be amazed at how quickly winter can fly by.
