LAKE ANN — A new nature preserve within the Platte River watershed is the latest planned for protection by a local conservancy.
Lower Woodcock Lake Preserve in Benzie County will be a 230-acre area that entirely encompasses the 22-acre lake which connects to the Platte River. Conservation officials say it’s ecologically significant for biological diversity — especially because the lake is entirely undeveloped, a unique circumstance.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, and we rarely have the opportunity to protect a whole lake of this size,” said Chris Sullivan, land protection director for the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
The new preserve also contains a small, unnamed stream from Upper Woodcock Lake that feeds into to Lower Woodcock Lake, plus the entirety of a second unnamed stream from the lower lake that flows into the Platte River.
A full half-mile of Platte River frontage also will fall within the preserve.
“This is one of the most important watersheds in our service area, and having the opportunity to protect a half-mile of frontage is very exciting,” Sullivan said.
He said the proposed new preserve is nearly three-quarters surrounded by state-owned land, which benefits wildlife corridors.
The area features northern hardwood forests, conifer swamps and a pine plantation. Also, the lake and surrounding habitat has been home to common loons and other important species.
The property was for many years owned by an investment group whose members visited the land for camping, fishing and hunting.
Part-time local resident Tripp Amdur was among the donors to the nearly $2.5 million preserve project who helped the conservancy purchase the property. He said the spot offers wilderness experiences that are easily accessible.
“It is increasingly rare to find a place like Lower Woodcock Lake. Although not very large, it is a body of water where you can paddle a canoe without seeing any houses or signs of permanent human presence,” Amdur said.
The only other preserves protected by the conservancy that include an entire lake that is 15 acres or larger are: Timbers Recreation Area in Long Lake Township with its Fern Lake; Upper Manistee Headwaters Preserve in Kalkaska County and its Grass Lake; and, Maplehurst Natural Area in Antrim County and its Lake Maplehurst. The latter two are, like Lower Woodcock Lake Preserve, projects launched during the conservancy’s ongoing $71 million Campaign for Generations.
Even campaign donors who have never visited the site are invested, like Marla Morrissey, a local business property owner who said she wanted to contribute and not be an “absentee landowner.”
“I know the time is now to take what funding I have to support these efforts. We will not be able to go backwards to protect these lands for wildlife,” Morrissey said.
The Lower Woodcock Lake Preserve project still needs about $100,000 in donations to develop a management plan and build trails and other infrastructure.
The site is expected to be opened to the public sometime next year after fundraising is complete and initial stewardship work is done, said Jennifer Jay, conservancy communications director.
