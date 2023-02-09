BOYNE FALLS — Moonbikes have landed in northern Michigan at Boyne Mountain. The riding experience delivers on the name. It’s silent, otherworldly — futuristic, or maybe outside of time. They look like snowmobile-moped hybrids and handle like a moped crossed with a Jet Ski. Reactions after the first five minutes of real riding on these machines were a gamut of laughs, from pure delight to nervous excitement.
“Thrilling,” said Boyne’s director of adventure Patrick Patoka, when asked to describe the experience. Patoka also commented on the ease of operating the bikes, right from the first few minutes on one. When presented with the opportunity to work with Moonbikes last fall, Patoka said he quickly seized on the chance.
“Moonbikes are an ideal fit for Boyne Mountain Resort in bringing another standout attraction that also aligns with our dedication to sustainability,” he said.
The resort’s sustainability goals have been dubbed the ForeverProject. Boyne is the first North American resort to work with Moonbikes, a company founded in France by Nicolas Muron.
“Moonbikes were built for fun, approachability and sustainability — all factors that the Boyne Mountain team believes in,” said Muron.
His company has expanded rapidly in the past five years, from its foundations around one engineer’s passion project to fleets at over 40 European resorts and a secondary base of operations established in 2021 in Boulder, Colo. Boyne received a fleet of 10 and began conducting tours this season.
The operation has been a resounding success, said Patoka, with tours fully booked on a consistent basis. Recently, tours have been offered three times daily, with additional night tours on Fridays and Saturdays. A sunrise tour was rumored to be in planning stages.
“We’re really blessed with the perfect area for Moonbikes,” said Adam Rase, manager of Boyne’s Adventure Center. A golf driving range serves as an open arena for demonstrations, tutorials, primers and then as proving grounds. After that, guides escort groups along tour routes on the backside of Boyne Mountain’s ski area, through sprawling acres of golf holes and wooded trails.
“We’ve got a couple of different tracks that we offer depending on terrain ability of the rider,” said Patoka. “The most popular one is the golf course because it’s a little bit easier.”
Wide trails and gently rolling terrain was a friendly introduction to the Moonbike’s handling. It demanded engagement from the body to maneuver. Turns came from shifting the whole center of gravity for rider and machine. The single ski out front followed the initiation of a turn rather than leading it. The bike itself weighs less than 200 pounds, but is remarkably solid and self-correcting when in motion. It has a top speed of 26 mph.
The 100 percent battery-powered vehicles have a maximum range of around 35 miles. Boyne’s tour routes are closer to 8. An introductory loop stays in the green (easiest) terrain but Patoka said an option for more experienced and adventurous riders includes blue (more difficult) trails.
And while nothing is confirmed yet, the breakout success of the tours has left both Patoka and Rase hopeful about expanding Boyne’s Moonbike operations.
“It’s been wildly popular,” said Patoka. “A couple of weeks ago, a guy and a gal who went out on a tour had so much fun they booked two additional tours each later that week.”
“Then they bought Moonbikes when they got home,” said Rase.
Moonbikes are available for purchase at their dotcom, starting at $8,900. For information about Moonbike tours at Boyne Mountain, check out www.boynemountain.com/winter-activities/moonbikes
