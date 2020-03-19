It would appear that based on the latest thaw our Nordic ski season is on its last leg. The early snow, before the leaves were off the trees, made trail conditions tricky at times this season to say the least. Spring thaws are expected and usually skiing can continue for some weeks but this year trail debris is a real hazard and may deter everyone but most committed skiers.
This season was challenging with its starts and stops. From skiing in November to running in December Mother Nature kept us guessing. As a member of the North American Vasa board the lack of snow adds another layer of stress to race planning, one we have no control over. We simply forge ahead and hope there is snow.
This year as it turned out we were lucky and had an almost perfect weekend. Not only was the weather beautiful and the trail meticulously groomed by the very dedicated groomers of TART, but we also had an increase in participation and spectators.
Years ago the North American Vasa was a bigger event than we have seen in the past 10 years or so. It is also a tradition in our community that people work hard to continue. So, in an attempt to bring those numbers back up when Fat Biking started gaining popularity, despite the friction between skiers and bikers, and perhaps in the spirit of détente, races were added and that increased numbers. This year a new snowshoe race was also added to bring in more winter outdoor enthusiasts that may not ski. But the biggest increase in numbers came from the Junior Vasa.
This increase in the number of youngest participants is thanks to the Vasa Ski Club and their support of the Nordic Rocks, Nordic Skisparks and the Nordic Flyers. These elementary and middle school programs inspire our next generation skiers and will help keep the North American Vasa tradition alive.
Of course the Vasa Ski Club programs would not be a success without the support of all the parents and all the volunteer instructors who put in the time and enthusiasm to teach the basics and get the kids out on skis. Having been involved in the middle school program years ago when is was a less formal group to its current state has been exciting. To see the same thing happening now at an elementary level is fantastic. Thank you so much to all the people who work behind the scenes to make these programs successful.
While it is exciting to see the participant numbers increase and a new level of enthusiasm for the North American Vasa race weekend, none of that could happen without the hundreds of volunteers that come out every year to lend a hand. Did you know there are a number of amazing volunteers who have been coming back to help for more then 20 years? So thank you to the many volunteers that helped to make this years Vasa weekend a huge success, it could not be done without you.
Finally, since it is the end of the ski season, thank you to all the fabulous groomers. Thank you for getting up early, staying up late, braving freezing temps and snow storms so the rest of us can get out and enjoy the fresh corduroy.
If you were planning to show your love and thank any of the TART or NMMBA groomers in person at the annual Grooming Appreciation Party you will have to wait a bit longer. The party scheduled for Thursday March 19th, 5:30 pm at Timber Ridge Resort has been postponed.
