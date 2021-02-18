It has been almost a year since our first lockdown/travel ban.
First, the grocery store shelves were cleared. Then, the electronic store shelves. Then, deliveries went crazy as people were trying to adjust and figure out a new normal.
As the weather started to warm, people started venturing outside. After eating all the food they had hoarded, the next uptick was in bikes sales and exercise gear. The trails have never been busier.
This trend has continued into the winter months. There are an abundance of out-of-town license plates at the Vasa Pathway Trailhead parking lot and lots of people giving cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking a try.
I am all for new trail users especially, if they are donating to TART Trails for the grooming and year round maintenance of the trails. But when venturing out for a new activity, it is a good idea to do a little research about where you are going and proper trail etiquette for your particular activity.
The varied winter sports use at the Vasa Pathway has historically caused contention between user groups. This stems in part from user groups not understanding intricacies of the other sports. Through years of education and posting trail etiquette, this has improved over the years. But with so many new trail users this year there is a frustration for the disregard of posted etiquette.
The biggest challenge is for the groomed cross-country ski trail. Skiers are very passionate about our sport. Part of that stems from the fact that the season is so short and can be fleeting. If we are lucky we have 90 days a year to ski. So when we ski we want the trail to be in the best shape possible.
Whether it is classic or skating, the grooves in the snow matter. Skate-ski grooves have a pattern to them; classic tracks are set with very specific grooming equipment.
Deep footprints, snowshoe tracks, fat bike ruts, snow mobile tracks, four wheeler ruts, chunks of ice, debris from the trees, and dog poo are all hazards for skiers. The seemingly tiniest rut or acorn cap can take you down in a flash. Huge ruts can make skiing nearly impossible at times and are dangerous, causing falls and injuries.
We are very fortunate to have amazing groomers. Part of the reason they groom so often is to keep the trail conditions safe. By the time most skiers are out on the trail, the groomers have cleaned up trail damage that occurs almost nightly from four wheelers or snowmobiles that make wrong turns in the dark and tear up the trail.
If you are not a skier or are new to the area it is understandable that you would be unaware of the peril you are putting skiers in by being ignorant of or ignoring trail etiquette. Trail user etiquette guidelines are posted at the trailhead or you can find them on the TART Trails website under Winter Trails Guidelines and Etiquette.
There are also many trail ambassadors that, on a regular basis, try to kindly point hikers and snowshoers to the snowshoe trail, take dogs on the designated poop loop, to please not walk on the classic tracks and direct fat bikers to the Winter Sports Singletrack, which they enjoy riding way better than the Vasa Pathway.
Please consider if you are not following trail etiquette or are in someway damaging the trail in your enjoyment you are diminishing the trail experience for another user. We must all be mindful that we share the trails and ultimately the goal is for all trail users to enjoy their experience.
