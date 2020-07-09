Have you heard of a trend called the “COVID-19” similar to the “freshman-15” pounds gained by many in their first year of college?
While staying at home cooking and baking have definitely been used as boredom and stress release, along with eating, another trend is exercise. I continue to be amazed at the number of people I see outside walking, running and biking on the trails, on the sidewalks and the streets.
Being a runner I notice these things. There is always a big uptick in the number of runners you see out a couple weeks before a big race. But this year with event after event being canceled — Bayshore, Cherry Festival, Ironman — to name a few, the numbers are not declining.
In fact, bicycle sales have reached an all time high in the last three months causing bicycle shortages as more and more people try to find ways to get outside and social distance at the same time. Just like running races, bike races have seen their share of postponements and cancellations, like Mud Sweat and Beers, Cherry Roubaix, and Traverse City Trail Fest.
Still despite the cancellations people are getting out there.
I like to think it started with a sense of optimism, trying to stay positive and create a routine when you do not have one anymore.
But I like to think it has continued because the down time and staying home made people reprioritize.
Maybe they did not miss the over-scheduling. Maybe slowing down gave them time to do something for themselves and they discovered it felt great. Maybe they discovered their new normal.
For the already health-minded or overly competitive the cancellation of events that keep them focused can be very disappointing. For the organizations that put on these races the cancellations result in financial hardship, which can impact their missions and goals in large and small ways.
There is also a ripple effect from the cancellation of large events like Bayshore and Ironman. These events require hundreds of volunteers. To get the volunteers they call on local nonprofits and high school teams to fill these rolls. Depending on the job and number of volunteers, they make a donation to that organization that can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars.
For smaller organizations this can be significant to their budget.
While many events have had no choice but to cancel, some organizations are reimagining their events. TART Trails had a virtual Tails to Trails this year. In the usual format the 5k run/walk event is held at the Vasa Pathway and people bring their dogs. In the virtual concept people still made a donation to participate but could do their 5K anywhere and post a picture of them and their dog.
Similarly, Tour de TART is a virtual event with a bingo card. Participants pay their fee and get a bingo card with all sorts of TART-related bikes, hikes and various other tasks and challenges. Complete a bingo and prizes are awarded.
Other events that have gone virtual include Traverse City Trail Fest. They have made it a DIY event and you have until Aug. 1 to complete the ride and qualify for prizes.
Another event is the Michigan Harvest Virtual Run Series. It includes four runs: The Cherry Run, Apple Dash, Hop Trot and Grape Stomp. Starting in July and concluding in October you can do one or all of the suggested 5-10K courses with donations being made to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
For some people I realize these events do not fulfill the thrill of the race quota. But I cannot help but wonder how it may change races and events in the future.
Some people may enjoy the more laid-back approach and having a week or more to complete an event. People that are new to running or biking may find this to be a no pressure way to compete in an event and maybe get the courage to enter an in-person race at some point in the future.
For the organizations that are trying new and creative ways to still hold their events it is bringing in much needed donations and resources in these unknown times.
So forget about race day jitters and an actual race day to fit in your schedule. Get online and see what is out there. This year you get to choose your race day and your course.
