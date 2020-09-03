It may be the beginning of September but fall is just around the corner and I am already thinking about ski season. Not so much that I am ready for cold and snow — more that my body is showing signs of wear and tear from running and biking and in need of a change in routine.
While this year has turned out to be anything but routine I am curious to see how the continuing COVID-19 pandemic will impact winter recreation. I assume that races and events will probably be canceled. It will be disappointing but no longer a surprise.
Because of the cold, winter sports and being outdoors in general have lots of face coverings and masks. Outdoor winter sports also tend to be a bit more solitary with fewer participants, which should make transmission of COVID-19 less likely.
But it also has me thinking about social distancing. Outside in the cold you can “see” your breath. Standing in a group without masks you will be able to see every one’s breath. In real time you will see how quickly your respiration diminishes, or does not.
I have been socializing outdoors with a limited number of friends that are also being conscientious about avoiding crowds and wearing masks and feel safe. Will that change when I can see people breathing on me?
Already you see terror in people’s eyes if they hear a cough or a sneeze. The cold weather will bring lots of coughs and sneezes and they may not all be COVID-19 related but no one really wants to take that chance. Will any illness require quarantine in this new, but hopefully temporary, normal?
Cold weather and shorter days in northern Michigan always seem to lead to a bit of hibernation. People go out less and hunker down at home. Will that natural rhythm help with social distancing, controlling the spread and continuing to flatten the curve? So many questions …
There are days when I ski that I only see one other person in the parking lot and the length of skis and poles make social distancing a cinch so I know my day-to-day recreation will be able to continue. Maybe, as we have seen so far, there will be an uptick in winter trail usage, as people want to get out but avoid crowds.
All of our area trails so busy with runners, walkers and bikers are just as beautiful and accessible in the winter with skis, snowshoes, fat bikes or boots. You just need to adjust your wardrobe and mindset.
Lately I have spoken with some people working remotely in the area from cottages and second homes or who normally head south for warm weather during the winter months but are choosing to stay this year. The question I get is, how do you survive winter when you cannot leave?
I give the same advice I give to people who are new to the area. You must embrace winter. You must find something you like to do outside.
We have a lot of short, gray days up here but the more you are outside, the better chance you have of being out in the sun, which can have a huge impact on your mental health and outlook.
It is surprisingly true that a little bit of sun on a cold winter day can go a long way in boosting your spirits and making everything in the woods blindingly beautiful. The catch is that you have to get outside to enjoy it.
In the meantime I will savor the warm fall days ahead. I will continue to enjoy and appreciate our area trails, beaches, lakes and wide open spaces that allow us to get outside, escape the pandemic and feel normal for a few hours.
