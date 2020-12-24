Trail use is up. That is a fact. Getting out and getting away from crowds is going to be even more important going into the colder months to get us through this COVID-19 wave. Having trails and parks available has never been so needed — not just for our physical health but our mental health as well.
This has recently been demonstrated in two ways. First we have snow. Not quite enough to tempt me out onto my skis but close …
In the meantime I am still running at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The snow is a visual indicator of how many people use which trails. Some of them have a few users and some of the trails look like super highways because they have so many footprints or are completely packed down.
Obviously, other people use the trails but lots of times you don’t see them. It lulls you into thinking they are your own personal trails. Nothing dispels that myth like fresh snow and the myriad footprints.
The second is the passing of the Traverse City/Garfield Township Recreational Authority millage proposal. The proposal combined the existing millage continuing to provide for the maintenance of the parks, restoration and preservation of the barns at the Historic Barns Park, in addition to the purchase of an 80-acre parcel of woodland expanding Hickory Hills and Hickory Meadows, owned by the Kroupas.
The new Hickory Forest will be used for open space preservation and passive recreation.
I first started hiking and running Hickory Forest in high school when Mr. Kroupa let the cross-country ski team use the trails for dry land training in the fall. Since then it has been a regular trail for me. I always loved Mr. Kroupa’s hand painted signs that said “No Trespassing with Bicycles.”
In his younger days you would often see him doing trail maintenance — cutting logs and hauling them away with his tractor and trailer. He always had a smile and a wave.
The last time I saw him on the trail was a couple years ago. He told my friend and I that he was 92 and had sneaked out to the trails. His wife did not like him going out alone anymore but the work and the trails made him feel good and kept him moving.
Every spring I look forward to doing what I have named the “trillium run” through Hickory Forest. The hill is huge, the trillium are thick with a few patches of red trillium, if you know where to look, and the biggest jack-in-the-pulpits I have ever seen. This property is a gem. Its preservation is an amazing addition to our community, as well as a lasting legacy to Mr. Kroupa’s love and care of the land.
