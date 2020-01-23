Winter may or may not be here to stay but another year of the Vasa Ski Club’s Nordic Flyers is underway.
The Nordic Flyers is the middle school cross-country ski program for sixth to eighth graders of all abilities and this is my third year as a volunteer coach. I look forward to it every year.
Middle-schoolers are a funny bunch. There is so much change going on within them. They range from awkward and gangly, to poised and coordinated and everything in between — which makes getting the kids out on skis that much more fun. There are the kids who cannot wait to get out on their skis and the ones whose parents are just trying to get them out of the house or away from a screen.
Either way, it’s exciting to see improvements made and self-confidence increase as they get the hang of it and the season progresses. It is also interesting to see their development as an athlete. Obviously, there are kids that excel, but what about the kids in the middle that are there to socialize or even the ones that wish they weren’t there?
In school I definitely fell into the social athlete category. I was OK but not great and completely fine with that. I was there to hang out with my friends and be involved but had no aspirations of stardom. I did not really like to sweat and touching a basketball made my hands feel dirty. Yuck. Clearly that made track, cross country, cross-country skiing and basketball somewhat challenging in a competitive sense.
Showing up over years for school sports gave me an athletic identity. I am a runner. I am a skier. It also taught me life lessons about working hard, working together, being part of a team and something bigger than oneself, sportsmanship, leadership, friendship, empathy, responsibility, compassion ... the list goes on. At the time I was not thinking about any of that. I just wanted to do what my friends were doing and have fun.
Fast-forward to my 20s: After several years of sporadic intervals of physical activity at best, I realized I missed running and skiing. I had developed a different perspective and decided sweating and hard physical work was actually pretty cool and felt good. It was a turning point for me when I decided I wanted an active lifestyle as opposed to a sedentary one.
Unlike some activities running and skiing are lifelong sports. Once the foundation is set it is always there for you to draw from. That is one of the things I think about as we teach the next generation of skiers. We are teaching them skills that will last a lifetime and I wonder which kids will make it a lifelong activity, an occasional pleasure or even a passion?
I went back to running first. The skiing came later when a high school friend moved back to town and suggested we go out for a ski. I had all the expected arguments: I hadn’t been on skis in years, didn’t have any equipment, didn’t have the time, didn’t want to do it. She of course had an answer for everything and all the equipment I needed. She was not to be deterred.
Sure I felt uncoordinated and looked like Frankenstein that first time out but it was all still there. I could still skate ski and my body remembered. After that I fell in love. I worked harder than I had in high school, had some lessons and lots of pointers from my friend’s husband. I skied as much as I could and worked my endurance up until the thought of making that turn and committing to the 25K loop on the Vasa Pathway was not terrifying anymore.
Now I ski the Vasa half marathon every year. It is the perfect distance for me. It gets me outside almost everyday in the winter when it would be so much easier to stay inside. It keeps me fit and active and I love it. Let’s face it, if you live in northern Michigan, it makes it a lot easier if you love something about winter.
So, as I am out on the trails with the middle-schoolers, I cannot help but wonder who will race in their first North American Junior Vasa this year? Who will love it? Who will get the bug? And who, 30-plus years from now, will still be doing it?
This year’s 44th Annual North American Vasa is Feb. 8-9 at Timber Ridge Resort. Come out and race or volunteer and enjoy the fun. In addition to Freestyle Cross-Country and Junior races Saturday and Classic races Sunday, there are fat bike races and — new this year — a snowshoe race. Volunteers are always needed. You can go to the website vasa.org and click on the orange volunteer button to sign up.
