These are strange and scary times we are living through.
There is so much uncertainty.
Health guidelines seem to change daily, if not hourly. Stay at home orders keep getting extended and all but essential businesses are closed. Prior to this, had the average person even given thought to what was an essential business or PPE? Had we thought about flattening the curve? Or that our society could come to what feels like a halt?
But despite the closures, restrictions, unemployment and the unknown, people for the most part are doing what is needed to stay safe and healthy.
Luckily Michiganders have still been able to take advantage of the outdoors for exercise.
Not only is it keeping our bodies strong and healthy but it also maintains our mental health.
I rarely let a day go by without getting some kind of exercise outside and I find that is even more necessary now.
Everyone deals with stress and difficult times in their own way — for me it is to get out on the area trails. For an hour a day in the woods everything seems OK.
All is normal.
Spring is slowly coming, there is growth everywhere and the ramps, trillium and lady slippers are starting to show themselves. It is a calming effect.
Not that everything is the same on the trails. I usually run with a group of women a couple times a week. When the stay at home order went into effect we disbanded and continued solo running.
Depending when I run often I do not see many people but when I do I have noticed people falling into three categories:
The first group are all smiles and super friendly. They say hello a little too loudly while giving you appropriate social distancing. The second group does not speak and usually do not smile either; they go way off the trail and give you a good wide berth of about 20 feet. Sometimes they are wearing a mask or they will put one on when they see you.
The third is business as usual. They may or may not speak to you. They are not trying to get in your space but are trying to act normal about the social distancing.
I admit the first time someone went 20 feet off the trail to avoid me I was a bit offended and that made me laugh. It was about that time that I realized I say “hi” well before I get to a person, give them at least 6 feet or more if the trail allows and hold my breath when I run by them.
This also made me laugh.
But like anywhere we may have to go these days, everyone has a different comfort level and I think that is important to keep in mind. We do not know people’s situations and who may have underlying medical conditions that could put them at a greater risk so whatever precautions they need to take to feel safe is appropriate.
We need to respect that, just as we are taking our own precautions to stay safe and healthy.
After weeks of running alone I have started occasionally running with a friend again. We practice appropriate social distancing and it is so nice to see a friend, talk and catch up in person. This situation is making everyone weary even though we know how important it is.
As I write this our stay at home order has been extended until May 28. I cannot help but wonder what it will be like when it comes to an end. What will that mean and what will that look like? What will be the new normal? I for one will be continuing to keep my distance and avoiding enclosed places with unknown people as much as possible.
And I will keep heading to the trails in hope of finding a little bit of normalcy in these uncertain times.
