Mosquitoes are synonymous with summer trout fishing. Seriously, when the little winged vampires are at their worst, the dry-fly fishing reaches its apex. Take the fabled Hex event, for example. If you didn’t know better, you’d swear the mosquitoes and the giant Michigan mayflies were working in cahoots.
One thing’s for sure, when the Hexegenia limbata hatch really gets going, the ‘skeeters inevitably follow suit. Sure, it’s an unverified hypothesis, but I’ve spent far too much time sweating and swatting while casting to rising trout to argue this wisdom. It’s one of the few irrefutable laws of angling.
I reverified this theory recently just to dispel any doubts. On the eve of that experiment, temperatures hovered in the high 70s, the humidity was low, and a cool breeze wafted through the valley. In short, the conditions were comfortable for wading fishermen, but unfavorable for mosquitoes.
According to the calendar, the Hex should have been hatching, but the weather was cooler than normal, and nothing’s fickler than trout-stream insects. But the question remained: would the mayflies make an appearance, despite the nominal conditions? If they did, would trout rise to them? And finally, what about the mosquitoes?
Strictly in the interest of science, I abstained from my normal application of repellent and customary cigar to avoid contaminating the result of the experiment. The sun was out, the air was warm, and it looked like things might happen. But then, as dusk approached, the temperature plunged below 70 and then descended into 50s. Naturally, both the mayflies and the mosquitoes were absent, and consequently the resident brown trout sulked like obstinate children.
Conclusion: you can be comfortable, or you can catch fish, but not at the same time.
The expression, “know your enemy” goes back to Sun Tzu’s enduring treatise, “The Art of War,” and this phrase certainly applies to biting bugs, so here are some interesting facts about mosquitoes:
The name, “mosquito,” stems from an early Spanish word, musketas, which means, “little fly.” Miniscule, perhaps, but these members of the gnat family carry at least 15 lethal diseases and have been responsible for half of all the deaths in human history. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are around 200 species of mosquitoes in the United States. A dozen spread harmful viruses, such as zika, dengue, eastern equine encephalitis, chikungunya, West Nile, yellow fever, and malaria, to name only a few.
Here in Michigan, where winters tend to be long and cold, mosquitoes whine onto the scene sometime in April or May. From then on, they mercilessly bombard campers, anglers, hikers, and paddlers until late September or early October.
Believe it or not, mosquito populations number more than 110 trillion worldwide, and of these, nearly a 100 trillion call Michigan’s Upper Peninsula home. Obviously, that’s a little over the top, but try convincing someone fishing the Fox River in early June! A chance at catching a brag-worthy brook trout might be worth the misery … but barely.
Only female mosquitoes require a blood meal, but when it comes to finding food, they deserve a respectful nod. Armed with over 150 sensitive antennae receptors, they can detect minute levels of CO2 and lactic acid from as far away as 100 feet. Studies have shown that they prefer “O” blood-type and folks with “sweet smelling” sweat, whatever that means. Even stranger, consuming bananas and strong-smelling cheese (although not necessarily together) attract mosquitoes, whereas garlic repels them. Moral of the story: Eat plenty of pesto but avoid the Limburger next time you head for the river.
Another obscure tidbit is that mosquitoes adore an aromatic cocktail of blood, sweat, and beer. Should someone harbor doubts, I’d invite them to settle down at a picnic table some summer evening, pop open a can of suds, and start filleting fish. Rest assured, it’s tough swatting ‘skeeters while gripping a razor-sharp knife in one hand and a slimy walleye carcass in the other.
The well-adapted mosquito employs six needle-like mouthparts, with each serving a unique purpose. The straw-like labrum siphons up fluid, but before that occurs, two needles called mandibles hold the tissue apart while a pair of serrated maxillae saw into the skin. Finally, a proboscis known as a hypopharynx injects an anticoagulant to keep the blood flowing. If that’s not the stuff of horror films, what is?
Humans have been trying to deter mosquitoes for millennia. Early repellents included citronella oil and Nessmuk’s caustic blend of pine tar, oil of pennyroyal, and castor oil. Then, in 1944, a US Department of Agriculture scientist named Samuel Gertler developed diethyltoluamide — the chemical commonly known as DEET. Marketed under labels such as Cutter, Deep Woods OFF, and others, DEET excels at repelling mosquitoes, but you’ve gotta wonder about a solution that melts fly line and watchbands.
Fortunately, we live in an era of options. Permethrin, a synthetic derivative of the chrysanthemum flower, is the same chemical used in treated clothing such as Buzz Off, and others. Remember, permethrin is meant for clothes not skin. Then there’s allethrin, the chemical used in Thermacells, but more on that in the sidebar.
But what else?
Well, only a hen-pecking mother-in-law despises cigars more than a mosquito. That’s great news, and yet another excuse to indulge in a streamside smoke. None of this wisdom was lost on John Voelker, Michigan’s poet laureate of trout fishing, who advocated for Italian stogies. I, on the other hand, prefer a quality, sun-grown Nicaraguan stick, such as an Oliva Series “V.” Either way, stop in at Nolan’s in Traverse City for more suggestions.
In the end, is there really anything beneficial about mosquitoes? The answer is an affirmative and enthusiastic “yes.” Surely these persistent pests’ finest attribute is their ability to deter fair-weather anglers. Nothing, and I mean nothing drives the Armies of the Unworthy from a trout stream like ravenous clouds of mosquitoes. Plan ahead and you’ll have the whole place to yourself.
