October in the Midwest brings with it every good and perfect thing about autumn: patchy gray skies, crisp breezes, and bright falling leaves. Sandhill cranes croak and wheel overhead, and skeins of Canada geese muster their legions for the long flight south. Ducks trade between lakes, ponds, and rivers along their seasonal journey. The annual migration is officially underway, and there’s no better place to watch the event unfold than from a duck blind.
Ah, if only life were that easy …
In theory, a day in the marsh would require only the basics — a serviceable blind, some decent decoys, a biddable dog, and a functional shotgun. As it turns out, though, classic call-and-decoy duck hunting requires almost as much gear as one might bring on a summit of Mt. Everest.
Even getting started in the sport can be challenging. First there’s the initial sticker shock associated with buying a boat, outboard motor, calls, and decoys. Then there’s the princely price tag of training a dog, and after that, the complicated matter of storing and maintaining all that gear. Let’s face it, the process of becoming a waterfowl hunter can feel downright intimidating, and these burdens seem even more ponderous without an experienced mentor to share equipment and teach the tricks of the trade.
Fortunately, here’s where jump shooting really shines. It’s an everyman’s approach to duck hunting and a minimalist’s dream, requiring only an intrepid attitude, a seaworthy canoe, a serviceable shotgun, and some gas to get there.
Paddling a river in October is one of the surest paths into the essence of autumn. This time of year, the canopy blazes with seasonal color, and the reflection of all those turning leaves dazzles the eye. The tannin-stained water appears viscous and bottomless, and the haunting squeals of wood ducks among ancient oak trees exude mystery and grandeur.
Jump shooting is the waterfowling version of still hunting for whitetails, where the hunter moves along slowly, stalking his quarry, taking each turn in the trail or bend of the river as a new opportunity. It’s simple and unrefined … but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Sneak hunters must pit their paddling and shooting skills against waterfowl that have been surviving predation since the dawn of time.
These “puddlers,” as they’re affectionately known, possess impeccable hearing and eyesight and rely heavily on those senses to detect approaching danger — including jump shooters skulking downstream in a canoe. Scrape a paddle along a gunwale or kick over a Thermos bottle accidently and rest assured, it’s game over — at least for the next few bends.
Some natural background noise, like rain or wind, offer auditory “static” to camouflage unavoidable sounds like water dripping from a paddle or the rasp of a nylon-clad sleeve. Falling leaves, an inevitable byproduct of the season, also help confuse the ducks’ acute visual defenses with near constant movement. So it makes sense then that an ideal jump-shooting day is either breezy, rainy, or both.
Contrary to popular marketing, the latest “Shadow Grass” camouflage patterns aren’t necessary, but a drab-colored canoe and muted clothing for the gunner(s) are helpful. Something that’s often overlooked, however are the blades of lacquered wooden paddles, which reflect light like mirrors. A coat of textured automotive underbody paint makes them less visible to wary ducks. Ditto for the human face (minus the paint job). A neck gaiter pulled up over the nose and mouth helps mitigate facial shine. Like other attire, it needn’t be printed in the latest camouflage pattern, but it should be dull in color.
Wood ducks and teal, the most common species in the creek bottoms, offer tiny targets, especially compared to larger mallards and black ducks. Remember, jump shooting is a game of diminishing returns. Upon seeing the approaching canoe, ducks normally flush away from the shooter, offering increasingly smaller targets, unlike ducks dropping into the decoys.
To further complicate matters, wing-shot cripples often dive for the river bottom, rarely to be seen again. Even with the tightest chokes, it’s difficult to hit a retreating duck too hard, so give them everything you’ve got — or “the whole nine yards,” as fighter jocks used to say back in World War II. Smaller shot, like No. 4 steel perform best in these situations, unless you’re willing to remortgage the house to buy tungsten or Hevi-Shot. Pair magnum steel loads with modified chokes for enhanced performance at distance. Remember, steel shot patterns tighter than lead, so leave those full chokes at home.
Jump shooting works equally well for the solitary sportsman or a pair of hunters working in tandem. A word of caution here, however: when hunting together, only the hunter in the bow should wield a shotgun. I once knew a team of duck hunters who learned that lesson the hard way, and one isn’t with us anymore. Anyway, the paddler should navigate from the stern while the fella in the bow focuses on seeing (and safely shooting) ducks. Fortunately, as in fishing, it’s equally enjoyable to watch the scene unfold from the rear of the canoe. Besides, it’s easier to enjoy a contemplative pipe while paddling.
There’s no substitute for the pure poetry of calling a flock of mallards into the decoys and watching a retrieve from a well-trained Lab. However, jump shooting offers a simple alternative to traditional call-and-decoy waterfowling that can be every bit as enjoyable and productive.
