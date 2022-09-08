September teeters upon the fulcrum of summer and fall. Some days, hot weather seems to hover in place like a fog, as if it intends on staying forever. Then one day the earth exhales a sigh of relief, and a cool north breeze sweeps the humidity away, ushering in the signature, scudded clouds of autumn.
With another bird season waiting in the wings, September weekends find me at the loading bench, churning out shotgun shells for the busy months ahead. My single-stage MEC reloader only cranks out a few boxes per hour, but considering the cost of ammo these days, it’s economical enough. And besides, reloading is one of those mindless tasks that allows ample opportunities for daydreaming, perfect with a cup of coffee and old-time jazz music playing in the background.
Ka-chunk, goes the spring-loaded charging handle — six times to fully reload a shell. Pulling the lever once de-primes the empty plastic hull, and a second tug inserts a fresh primer. Next, a measure of gunpowder drops into the shell’s base, followed by a plastic wad-cup and nearly an ounce of lead shot. The last stations crimp and seal the shell, completing the process.
Like fall, shotshells are pregnant with potential. Could these unassuming, Crayola marker-sized cylinders really take a double on grouse this season? Will they reward a puppy’s first woodcock point? Might they afford a final retrieve for an old dog’s last venture afield? Only time will tell, but each shiny red shell represents a memory in the making.
Autumn is a season worth celebrating. The Brits have their “Glorious Twelfth” to ring in the partridge season, and our group has a similar approach for heralding in the hunting season on this side of the pond. It’s a tradition we’ve dubbed, “The Warming of the Guns,” and it has taken place every September for nearly 25 years.
We’re unapologetic sticklers for tradition, so it’s no surprise that the list of attendees hasn’t changed much since its inception.
Our original intention was limbering up for the approaching bird season, although camaraderie has proven even more valuable than practice.
On the appointed day, we gather at a local gun club for a full day of sporting clays. The atmosphere sizzles with excitement. Newly acquired guns get trotted out for inspection, and excitable discussion spans a wide range of topics, from projected bird numbers, to far flung wingshooting destinations.
Before heading out to the course, we smoke a pipe in honor of the writers, mentors, and friends who have gone before. Of course, ordinary corncobs couldn’t suffice for such a solemn occasion. On this momentous day we smoke London briars that once belonged to Gene Hill, one of the greatest outdoor writers of all time. Hill preferred Edgeworth, an everyman’s tobacco blend he affectionately referred to as, “Old Brush Smoke.” Edgeworth isn’t made any more, but fortunately, we bought a large tin years ago and reserve it for this ceremonious event.
Like most enduring traditions, a dogmatic list of bylaws has developed over time for this event, and although a qualified gunsmith can bend a shotgun stock to improve the fit, no one can bend the long-established rules at The Warming of the Guns.
- Only game guns qualify for use in competition. In other words, no tricked-out target guns allowed which, among our group, invariably means sub-gauge side-by-sides. Regardless, whatever you plan to shoot afield is what you’ll use in competition.
- Low-ready position only, just like in the field over a dog. That means no cutting corners like pre-mounting, prematurely disengaging the safety, or starting with your finger on the trigger.
- Formal attire is encouraged, although not required. Accepted apparel includes traditional flat caps, ties with woodcock embroidered on them, and fancy, imported shooting vests. T-shirts and jeans will invite gentle ridicule.
- At least one other person (besides the shooter) must witness a clay breaking for it to qualify as a “hit.” This stipulation has officially become known as the “Boom Rule.”
- The winner of the competition will receive an engraved trophy stein, which shall be retained until the following year’s festivities, where the reigning champ will defend his crown for another tenure or relinquish it to a new winner.
After the shooting is over the guns have been safely cased, we uncork a bottle of approachable bourbon and offer a toast to the victor. Then it’s on to supper and cigars.
Therein lies quite another affair, with an evening full of merriment to kick off the season. Hours pass and conversation meanders between guns and ideal choke constrictions, to bourbon and cigars, to memories of old dogs and antics in the field.
Were it not for jobs, families, and social responsibilities, this gathering might linger long into the wee hours of morning, but as the sun drops beneath the horizon, we wrap things up with full bellies and even fuller hearts.
We’re not alone in all this pomp and circumstance. Sportsmen have always been keen on tradition. September is in full swing. The swamp maples are turning purple, and the sumacs have begun blushing a vibrant shade of crimson. Ripe apples hang heavy in the orchards, and there’s a smoky tang in the cool night air. Frost on the pumpkin isn’t far away, and soon the snow will fly, so don’t let an ounce of autumn’s potential slip away.
