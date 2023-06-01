There’s an iconic scene in the original Star Wars movie where Luke Skywalker stands in the soft glow of a binary sunset, gazing to the distant horizon. He’s pining for excitement far from home, but in that moment, adventure feels so far away.
That was me before owning a canoe.
In those early years, my angling options were limited to water that was shallow enough to wade. I’d stand there, knee-deep in a local lake called Gilligan, hurling Hula Poppers toward the lily pads. Most of the bass within range were stunted, but the few “keeper-sized” fish had developed a critical eye for bright, balsa lures. The opposite side of the lake was where the lunkers lived, I was certain of it.
But confidence can only take you so far. Hundreds of yards of open water lay between me and quality fishing. Like young Skywalker, I was desperate to explore distant horizons where the bass were neither harassed nor educated, but adventure felt so far away.
Salvation arrived a decade later when I received my first canoe as a college graduation gift, a Mad River “Tahoe.” Suddenly, local lakes and far-flung rivers became accessible. That canoe symbolized independence, freedom, and a key to adventure. I started paddling in earnest that December and haven’t let off the gas since. Together we’ve explored secluded inland lakes, remote rivers, and more overnight camping trips than I can count.
I was hardly the first to recognize the fine qualities of canoes. Sigurd Olsen once said, “The way of a canoe is the way of the wilderness, and of a freedom almost forgotten.” Canoes are the original jack-of-all-trades vessels, and they carry a rich legacy among hunters, anglers, and explorers. The earliest iterations date back to the Netherlands, some 10,000 years ago, and the term, “canoe” comes from the Spanish/Portuguese word, “canoa,” which was adapted from the Caribbean, “kanawa.”
For centuries, traditional dugouts, birchbark, and skin canoes have ruled the waters, but wood-and-canvas construction rose to popularity in the late 1800s. That was cutting edge technology at the time. They were sturdier than birchbark and far lighter than dugouts. That said, a classic wood-and-canvas Old Town, with its honey-hued ribs and decking, is still one of the most beautiful representations of canoe craftsmanship.
But aesthetics always carry a maintenance cost. Wood requires regular treatments and canvas needs replacing over time. In the mid-1900s, aluminum offered a stronger, lighter, less expensive alternative. A company called Grumman had built aluminum aircraft during World War II, but after the war, they began assembling durable, affordable metal canoes that remained popular for decades.
Any ‘80s kids who spent a week at summer camp knew them well, although comfortable, they were not. Early June mornings made the metal floors cold as ice, but the afternoon sunlight turned the mirrored gunwales into branding irons. To make matters worse, stability was a theory, not a reality. Anyone who pivoted too fast on a seat, leaned too far over the side, or even burped forcefully found themselves overturned and thrashing around in the water, trying to save gear before it sank to the bottom.
Aluminum canoes aren’t just conduits of extreme heat and cold; they’re loud and reflective, too. Stealth is a big reason for paddling a canoe in the first place. Inadvertently banging the metallic hull with a paddle sends every living creature within a square mile fleeing for cover.
Royalex to the rescue. The Mad River Canoe Company started in the early 1970s. Their first model sported a hull made of fiberglass and two years later they crafted a Kevlar version. Royalex, a lightweight composite of vinyl and foam, came along a few years later. Royalex was cheaper than fiberglass or Kevlar, and quieter and lighter than aluminum, offering an excellent mid-priced alternative.
My Royalex Tahoe suited my needs perfectly — and still does. Its wide, flat bottom offers stability and cargo capacity, and the olive drab hull is camouflaged, lightweight, and durable. For canoe camping, fly fishing, and waterfowl hunting, it’s just the ticket.
Stand-up paddleboards may seem sexier these days, but no one can deny the canoe’s versatility. With a proficient paddler in the stern, canoes can thread through logjams with the greatest of ease. Plus, they draft minimal water, allowing passage over the shallowest stretches of river. And if those aren’t reasons enough, canoes are relatively inexpensive, especially purchased on the second-hand market (see sidebar).
We live in an era of abundance, where there’s a specific style of watercraft for every sporting purpose — drift boats for casting flies on wide rivers and jon boats for shallow water waterfowling; inflatable rafts for navigating log-laden trout streams, and slender Au Sable riverboats for sneaking along on shallow brookie waters.
But sometimes in life, you get the itch to explore a secret inland lake and yearn to see what’s biting on the other side. In circumstances like these, only a canoe will do.
