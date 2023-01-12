‘Dad… Dad… DAA-AD!”
I set aside the shotgun I’m cleaning and turn toward the muffled buzzing sound in my ear.
“Children, why are you yelling?” I inquire.
“Because we think you need hearing aids, Dad!” They shout in unison.
“Who has bad grades?” I wonder aloud. “You’re both doing well in school.”
Sighs and eyerolls quickly follow.
The kids are right, though. The ol’ hearing ain’t what it used to be. There are reasons, of course, and most of them preventable: loud concerts, trap shooting without earplugs, and repeated barrages from short-barreled rifles and pistols over a long career in law enforcement.
Nowadays, the idea of operating a chainsaw or shooting a firearm without ear protection sounds preposterous, but things haven’t always been that way. We evolve with time, or that’s the goal, anyway. However, auditory damage is irreversible, so here’s hoping our kids will do better.
Old-school earmuffs and plugs offer inexpensive solutions, but there’s another, lesser-known safeguard available for sportsmen these days, and they’re easier than ever to obtain. Suppressors, commonly known as “silencers” or “cans,” can be game changers for hunters and target shooters.
To many, the term “silencer” conjures visions of an undercover agent creeping around an enemy compound, casually eliminating villains with a whisper-quiet Walther PPK. The entertainment allure is strong in these sequences, but there’s no shortage of movie mojo at work. Even the term, “silencer,” is a misnomer, so before proceeding further, let’s separate fact from fiction.
First, it’s important to understand how suppressors work. In short, firing a cartridge (bullet) produces hot gases inside a gun. A suppressor is nothing more than a metal tube (hence the nickname, “can”) screwed onto the end of the barrel. A series of baffles inside the suppressor allow the hot gasses to cool and expand, thereby dampening the report, and reducing muzzle flash. The added weight at the end of the weapon keeps the muzzle from jumping around with the recoil.
But as usual, there’s a catch: bullets exit the muzzle at supersonic speeds, creating miniature sonic booms, imparting the familiar CRACK associated with gunshots — something suppressors can’t mitigate. The only real way to eliminate the tell-tale BANG is by using subsonic rounds, which compounds the equation even more. But movie-grade silence comes at a cost — in the case of subsonic rounds, a significant reduction in power, because they’re traveling at much slower speeds.
So that’s the long way of saying that the level of sound reduction portrayed in films involves a two-part process: a suppressor partially dampens the noise of the explosion inside the barrel, and subsonic cartridges eliminate the supersonic snap of the bullet.
Fortunately, hunters and target shooters don’t need total silence; they only need tolerable levels. A quality suppressor takes a rifle report from miserable to satisfactory — even with hypersonic rounds. So that’s sound suppression in a nutshell. And now, before we proceed further, let’s travel a century or so back in time and look at some history.
The Maxims were a family with creativity coursing through their DNA. In 1884, Sir Hiram Stevens Maxim developed the first portable, fully automatic machine gun, a weapon that played an iconic role in World War I. A few years later, in 1890, he collaborated with his brother, Hudson Maxim, to invent smokeless gunpowder. And finally, Hiram’s eldest son, Hiram Percy Maxim, created the first commercially available firearm suppressor in 1902. In those days, Maxim’s “silencer” sold for the paltry sum of $5.
Suppressors wouldn’t be federally regulated for decades. Eventually, however, fears about criminal use led to the National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934, requiring a $200 tax stamp before purchasing a suppressor. Strangely, the cost of the stamp hasn’t changed for almost a century, and the discrepancy between then and now is staggering. Two hundred bucks back in the 1930s would be equivalent to about $3,500 today! Furthermore, the NFA tax-stamp was imposed amidst the Great Depression, so it’s not surprising that sportsmen found it cost-prohibitive back then.
Theodore Roosevelt became one of the first hunters to advocate for suppressors in the field. “T.R.” affixed a Maxim silencer to his Winchester ’94 carbine to quietly eliminate varmints around his home. Outfitting a lever rifle with a suppressor may have looked a bit odd, but Roosevelt probably considered it a “bully” idea, and his neighbors likely agreed.
Suppressors have improved significantly since then, becoming lighter, tougher, and more affordable. And while they’re somewhat cumbersome for shotguns and pistols, a quality suppressor can reduce the ear-splitting crack of a high-powered rifle to rimfire-levels. Earmuffs or plugs are still recommended for sustained shooting but firing a few shots in a deer hunting situation won’t leave the eardrums ringing and screaming for mercy.
Since most modern rifle platforms offer variable barrel lengths, it makes sense to order the shortest option available if a suppressor is on the agenda. Most cans add around 6 – 8 inches to the total package and affixing one to a full-length barrel can offset the rifle’s delicate balance.
The popularity of suppressors has risen 317 percent in recent years, according to Coffee or Die magazine. They’re legal for private ownership in 42 states and allowed for hunting in 40. Sure, there’s some red tape to navigate during the purchasing process but jumping through all those hoops is well worth it.
The advantages include reduced barrel flip, diminished muzzle flash, and in some cases, even a marginal increase in accuracy. But most importantly, suppressors preserve that irreplaceable sense of hearing, which is reason enough.
But take my word for it, just ask my kids!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.