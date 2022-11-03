Still hunting may be one of the most misunderstood terms in the sportsman’s vernacular. Then again, can you blame anyone for assuming that the phrase, “still hunting,” literally means sitting still in a tree stand or ground blind?
Contrary to semantics, however, still hunting involves almost constant movement — sometime stalking slowly into the wind; other times standing still, moving only the eyes to absorb the landscape fully.
The Oxford Language website defines still hunting as: “hunting game stealthily; stalking.” Another website, called Hunter-ed, identifies it as: “walking stealthily through an animal’s habitat — sometimes for long periods — to scan and listen for game.”
And, for clarity’s sake, still hunting has nothing to do with that exasperated call from a spouse a week into deer camp: “Honey, are you still hunting?”
All joking aside, this method of hunting demands effort. So why, in this modern age of high-tech tree stands and pop-up blinds, would anyone want to still hunt in the first place? Why waste energy laboring up the hillsides, freezing fingers and toes, and forgoing the deer hunter’s sacred mid-day, post-lunch nap?
For starters, going mono-y-mano with a wily whitetail embodies the American deer-hunting ethos in its most austere form. After all, what’s more appealing than stalking into rifle range, and executing an ethical, well-aimed shot? It all sounds so simple in print, but it’s a tall order, and tougher than it sounds. Ask anyone who’s tried. Truth is, still hunting requires expert woodcraft, a plethora of patience, and a healthy measure of providence.
Success starts by using wind to advantage. Even a novice wouldn’t attempt to walk up on a downwind deer. It just isn’t possible, no matter much scent-free soap you’ve lathered on, or how many articles of activated-charcoal clothing you’re wearing. Mammals — including Homo sapiens — are constantly emitting odor via perspiration, respiration, and by sloughing off dead skin and hair. So far, no one has developed a magical product that completely omits that process, and until then, scent will always play a factor.
To the frustration of many a hopeful hunter, deer possess a sense of smell that’s off the charts. According to researchers at Mississippi State University, a whitetail’s olfactory ability is 500 to 1,000 times better than a human’s, and 30 percent more efficient than a decent bird dog’s. If Fido can detect a game bird from 50 yards away, it’s no surprise that the lingering aroma of spicy hunter sticks, and last night’s cigar would be dead giveaways to any whitetail looking to keep its tenderloins intact.
Same goes for sound. Alongside a superior olfactory sense, whitetails possess acute auditory defenses. In other words, they quickly pick up on any out-of-the-ordinary noises. Swishy nylon clothing is a certified showstopper. So are squeaky sling mounts or loose change jingling in the pockets. And cocking the hammer on a lever-action rifle? Game over. Trust me, I’ve seen this one play out in real time.
Wool clothing is revolutionary. While it won’t fix metallic squeaks or jingles, this natural, miracle fabric is warm, silent, and retains minimal odor. And besides, nothing says, “I’m a serious deer hunter” like a traditional buffalo-plaid hunting suit.
But what about a whitetail’s almost X-ray vision? Remember, venison has been on the menu since the dawn of time and deer have had to develop a keen ability to detect unnatural movements. Mitigating that defense mechanism requires moving slowly, in sync with the rhythm of the woods.
How slow? Think Rip-Van-Winkle, watch-watch-your-beard-grow pace. An old hunter I once knew said it best: “If it feels slow enough, cut your speed in half.”
In still hunting, we can (partially) even the playing field by paying careful attention to a few factors, such as walking into the wind, dressing in silent clothing, and moving slowly and deliberately through the woods. All things considered, however, one of the greatest advantages in the still-hunter’s war bag is using terrain contours to avoid detection.
Hills and valleys prevent deer from seeing or hearing hunters, and greatly diminish the human odor factor. Every rise and dip in elevation is almost like a new episode. Approach each hilltop cautiously, exposing only your eyes. Scan for a few minutes before advancing. You’ll be surprised what you see — and what doesn’t see you. Most of the deer I’ve shot while still hunting were never aware of my presence.
Speaking of shooting, rifle platforms are important, but probably not as much as most people think. Honestly, any accurate setup will do — assuming it’s been vetted on the range and (ideally) on previous hunts. I prefer a traditional lever action with iron sights for quick target acquisition and streamlined carry.
Scoped rifles work, too, but remember, they aren’t ad-hoc binoculars. Last thing you need is to check something out that looks like a deer only to discover a human hunter in the crosshairs.
Still hunting may not be the easiest method for filling the freezer with venison, but it’s the way our ancestors preferred to harvest meat, and still one of the most rewarding and engaging tactics in a whitetail hunter’s arsenal.
