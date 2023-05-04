Spring is a season of fits and starts. The chilly breeze carries a bitter edge, and sooty snow lingers beneath the shade of cedars. As the months drag on, winter begins to feel like a chatty dinner guest who doesn’t realize it’s time to leave.
But then one day a switch flips and the weather turns.
The fish begin biting, morels emerge from brown earth, and turkeys start strutting around like overfed peacocks. This flurry of seasonal activity is brief, however. Only deer ticks and the cursed month of March live eternally. Spring, on the other hand, is ephemeral as the blooming daffodils.
Morels (the smaller blacks, as well as the larger whites) aren’t around for long — only a couple of weeks. Same goes for prime-time turkey hunting, a season that endures but a few feverish weeks before birds grow call-shy and reclusive. Ditto for any of the storied mayfly hatches, including Hendricksons, sulphurs, gray and brown drakes, and even the legendary hex hatch. None last more than a few short weeks. This template continues with wild asparagus, strawberries, and blackberries, and the list lingers into autumn. End without end, amen.
Two weeks, that’s about the extent of it. We can either sit inside and complain or get out there and embrace these opportunities for what they are. Make hay while the sun shines, the old timers insisted, and in the spirit of that wisdom, here’s a rundown of some of the season’s best options:
Morels, Act I: The thumb-sized blacks emerge first. These earthy delicacies appear when ground temperatures reach the low 50s — mid April in my neck of the woods — but later in northern climes. During this drab time of year, the fiddlehead ferns remain coiled tight like monkey’s fists, and flora is minimal. In theory, these mushrooms shouldn’t be so elusive, but their pitted profile looks a lot like leftover leaves. Some folks have an eye for pinpointing them, but sadly it’s a talent I can’t claim, although I’m not averse to secretly tailing a buddy with a better eye than me.
Ramps: Wild leeks emerge around the same time as early morels. These vibrant lily look-alikes grow rampant (groan) above US-10 but are somewhat rare in southern Michigan. Their fragrant, garlic-and-onion flavor makes an excellent pesto mixed with pine nuts, and they’re great for pickling and pasta, too. Take care not to overharvest the bulbs, however, as patches of ramps require years to regenerate.
Turkeys: The first of three hunting seasons begins toward the end of April, when temperatures fluctuate wildly. Chasing springtime longbeards can be a two-part exercise in shivering and sweating, so dress in layers and shed clothing with the conditions like a molting mayfly. And the weather isn’t the only challenge; biting insects multiply as the mercury climbs. Humid days in May conjure clouds of ravenous mosquitoes from vernal ponds and puddles. Ticks are also on the hunt, so treat clothes with Permethrin to avoid becoming an unwanted blood donor. (See sidebar for an easy home remedy for ticks.)
Trout Fishing: Sure, streamers have been producing for months, but who doesn’t enjoy catching trout on the surface with dry flies? Unless you include BWOs or little black stones (which don’t seem to excite trout too much), Hendricksons are one of our first reliable mayfly hatches. These graceful, fairy-like insects frequent rocky streams and emerge in late April and early May. Hennies can be fickle, but pick the right afternoon and the stream’s surface will boil with feeding trout. Well-stocked fly boxes should include selections of duns, cripples, spinners, and soft hackles.
Morels, Act II: By the time mid-May rolls around, the flora has entered a state of hyperdrive. Leaves are sprouting everywhere, and knee-high fiddlehead and bracken ferns nod and sway in the warm spring breeze. White morels can grow to beer-can proportions, but the now-lush vegetation makes them difficult to find. Concentrate efforts around dead and standing ash, apple-tree groves, and tracts of poplars, and use a walking stick to push shrubs aside, creating viewports to the forest floor.
Bedding Bluegills: Bluegills move into the shallows when water temperatures reach the high 60s, or sometime around Memorial Day. When the water feels swimmable to anyone over voting age, it’s time to grab a limber fly rod and some foam spiders. For a few frantic weeks these tasty panfish will swipe at almost anything. Unlike trout, bluegills are legendary for overlooking sloppy casts and poor presentations, so they’re perfect practice for beginning anglers.
Spring passes far too quickly, but brevity is part of what makes this season so special. After all, if it lasted longer, some of the significance would fade. The moral (or morel, if you’ll pardon the pun) is this: Embrace each opportunity, just don’t loiter too long. Follow the wisdom of the old timers and make hay while the sun shines.
