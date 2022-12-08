It’s early December, and autumn’s hourglass is almost empty. October’s vibrant colors have faded, and moldering leaves mingle now with last night’s snow. The forest has changed. Feeble sunlight filters through bare branches, and the bitter breeze whispers rumors of winter. Soon, another upland hunting season will vanish like a woodcock in the leaves.
Soon, but not yet.
December marks the final third of grouse season. The waist-high ferns have withered back to earth and the trees stand naked. Compared to the lush jungles of September, the stark landscape seems bleak and featureless, but walking and shooting are easier now.
Late bird season may not present the classic conditions that most wingshooters yearn for — falling leaves, bluebirds skies, and Indian summer afternoons — but cooler weather offers advantages. For starters, detestable critters, such as ticks, mosquitoes, and yellow jackets have gone dormant with the frost, and good riddance. What’s more, the dogs aren’t apt to overheat as easily, and neither are humans. Leave the short sleeves at home, wool shirts and vests are the uniform of the day.
The shifting seasons prompt grouse to transition into winter cover, as well. Nourishment takes on new meaning. Calories stoke the birds’ metabolic fires and sustain them through brittle winter nights. It’s fortunate they aren’t picky eaters because options are slim this time of year. Here in the midwest, the late-season menu includes buds and catkins, as well as high-protein fodder like acorns and beaked hazelnuts. In addition, remnant soft mast, such as thornapples, dogwood, Michigan holly, highbush cranberries, and barberries offer quick, glucose-rich energy.
Denuded aspen stands provide little in the way of protection from elements or predators. Leaving cover is risky business (even more so than usual), so grouse gorge themselves quickly and return to the safety of conifers and brush piles, and other areas of high stem density, such as autumn olive tangles, scrub oaks, and blackberry patches.
Snow alters the landscape in late season, but it’s a festive addition, if you ask me. Meandering grouse tracks confirm recent activity, even if heavy accumulation means tough walking for hunters and dogs. But not for the birds. Snowshoe-like protrusions along their toes, called pectinations, allow efficient navigation atop the Hoth-like terrain.
As card-carrying Galliformes, grouse prefer walking from place to place, as opposed to flying. Taking wing is a last-resort option that invites aerial attack from raptors, such as goshawks, and upon landing, from bobcats, foxes, and great-horned owls. Generally speaking, a grouse in flight is a bird in trouble. In other words, shotgunners aren’t the only grouse slayers in late season.
By December, predation, parasites, exposure, and accidents have taken a heavy toll on populations, reducing them to a fraction of what they were earlier in the year. In fact, according to Ruffed Grouse Society stats, as many as 45 percent of birds die by the time winter rolls around. That means late-season birds are certified survivors, and these robust members of the Ruff Clan represent next season’s breeding stock.
For months now, these hardy holdouts have run a gauntlet of teeth and talons, shot patterns and sickness. With that in mind, take care not to “kill the goose (or the grouse, in this case) that lays the golden egg.” Instead, harvest with careful moderation. Although finding December birds can be difficult, the unobstructed shooting is much easier than it was a few months ago, when dense leaf cover meant close contacts and quick getaways. Limit your take, don’t take your limit — even in those rare instances when it’s possible.
Michigan law allows hunters five birds in Zones 1 and 2 (which comprise the UP and northern half of the lower peninsula), and three birds in Zone 3 (which roughly encompasses the southern half of the lower peninsula). For most of us (me, included), those are laughable limits. Every so often, however, you chance upon a cluster of birds feeding together in one area. In times like these, count your lucky stars and call an armistice early, regardless of how many the law permits. It’s a personal decision, but a bird or two seems sufficient. In any case, conservation is the key.
During this holiday season, however, let us not aspire to become the greedy upland equivalents of Ebenezer Scrooge. Instead, let’s be content with taking less, not more. A plump December grouse in the bag is always worth celebrating. A winter bird is a hard-won trophy, and a fitting closure for a season well-spent.
I plan to get out at least a few more times this year, and I hope you do, too. Should fate find us walking the same two track this December, let’s pause for a moment to brag up the dogs and laugh about the grouse that got away. There’s no reason to rush. After all, December takes another season along with it, and no one feels that deeper than a grouse hunter.
