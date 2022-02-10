More Information

Squirrel, Guns and Ammo

To the casual observer, all small-game ammunition seems the same, however, subtle nuances, like grain-weight, velocity, and shot-size, can improve a hunter’s chances for success.

Rifle ammo first. Although advertising insists that hyper-velocity .22s are the only way to go, it’s not. In fact, standard velocity shells typically pattern best in most rifles. Need proof? Look no further than serious competition shooters, who opt for standard velocity ammo running right around 1,100 feet-per-second. That’s still plenty of oomph for dispatching squirrels inside 50 yards. Every rifle shows a preference toward certain brands and bullet weights, so try some and see what works best. Name-brand, standard velocity, 40-grain bullets are a great place to start.

Speaking of guns, I’ve run the gamut of squirrel rifles over the years — trading between a Marlin 39A, a Winchester 61, and a Remington 572 – until finally settling upon a Ruger American with a variable rimfire scope. Hundred-yard pokes are possible with that setup, but it’s rarely necessary, as most shots average 50 yards, which is the distance I zero my squirrel scopes.

Rifle hunting is challenging and enjoyable, but if your next meal depended upon procuring a mess of squirrels, a choke-bored 12 gauge would be the way to go. My favorite shotgun is a full-choked Winchester ‘97 hammer gun. The dark walnut stock and slender, battleship-gray barrel smack of history and honest use.

Tough skinned squirrels demand large shot, and lots of it. Five-shot isn’t overkill, and #4s are even better. Forget those anemic game-load #6s. They just don’t carry enough inertia to penetrate all the way through and crunching down on a pellet really ruins a meal. Along those lines, tight chokes are best. Go with modified at a minimum, or even full.

Another advantage with shotguns is the ability to shoot upward safely. An ounce-and-a quarter of #4s runs out of zip in a hurry, but a lead .22 slug has the potential to travel a mile or more. Heed the rule about firearms safety that says: “Always know your backstop and beyond.” With a rifle, ensure there’s a tree trunk, large branch, or hillside behind your intended target — or skip the shot altogether.