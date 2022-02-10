Squirrels aren’t as popular as deer or turkeys among serious sportsmen. No one decorates their walls with European squirrel mounts or brags about how many rodents they bagged during the rut. Come to think of it, the lowly bushytail may be among Michigan’s most underrated game species. All that aside, there’s a lot to love about the sport.
For starters, there’s simplicity. You don’t need decoys, trail cameras, or tree stands. The season is long, running a full six months, from early fall to early spring. Besides, it’s a great pursuit during winter, when pretty much every other season has closed and stream fishing still seems a long way away. Bag limits are liberal, with five bushytails allowed per hunter, per day. But make no mistake, tagging out isn’t easy. No matter how city squirrels behave, the wild, country variety are skittish as a whitetail buck, so serious hunters bring their outdoor A-game. Beginning sportsmen often start out pursuing small game, and in the Midwest, that usually means squirrels or rabbits. Likewise, the first wild game I brought to bag (aside from starlings) was a fox squirrel that fell to a hail of air-gun pellets. That afternoon I strutted home, filled with pride and swinging my prize by its magnificent copper-colored tail. I’ve logged plenty of “firsts” over nearly four decades of hunting, but that experience ranks especially high. Supper never tasted so sweet.
Squirrel meat rivals the finest table fare around, but you don’t need to remind Lani, the long-suffering spouse of fellow columnist, Chris Smith. Just last week he served squirrel disguised as chicken … to which Sweet Wife then requested seconds. What a pity it would have been if she’d completely missed out on this delicacy merely because he’d been honest. And Lani’s not alone. Most people are surprised to learn that properly prepared squirrel tastes mild and delicious.
Michigan is the home to several varieties of squirrels, including the large, russet-colored fox, the slightly smaller gray (which includes cinnamon and black color phases), and the diminutive red — which is normally only hunted as pest control, not food.
Look for fox squirrels along the ground, rather than scampering up an oak. Not that they won’t use trees, they’re just less likely than grays. Set up along transition areas where crop fields meet hardwoods. Southwest Michigan, where I hunt, is overrun with them, especially among the winding strips of forest that separate the river bottoms from soybean fields. Conversely, focus on mature stands of oaks, beeches, and walnuts for grays, as they seem to spend more time up high than their crop-loving cousins. Keep a sharp eye out for an agitated tail or irregular bump protruding from a trunk or branch.
Hunting squirrels with dogs is popular down south, but north of Dixie, the two most popular tactics are sitting and waiting and still-hunting (which, despite the term, means moving slowly through the woods, not sitting still). Either method can be effective, but temperature dictates approach, and it’s more comfortable to move around when the weather is bitter cold. Whichever you prefer, monitor the forecast for clear, calm mornings, and arrive in the woods before dawn.
Squirrel hunting with a rifle is like deer hunting — you just sit without moving a muscle. Beyond that, success comes down to waiting them out, which can be tougher than you’d think. Often, a motionless hour passes before any bushytails make an appearance. As far as guns go, any tack-driver will suffice, whether it’s a bolt action, lever rifle, or semi-auto. Precision is paramount, so a quality rimfire-specific scope zeroed at 50-yards is ideal. Iron sights work for close quarters, but a quarter-sized headshot at 50 yards calls for magnification.
Shotgunning, on the other hand, involves creeping around quietly and using hills and valleys for concealment. Once the squirrel realizes something’s amiss, however, it’s off to the races, and the situation feels more like a track-and-field event, with no shortage of huffing and puffing. Dress in layers for comfort, and don’t forget to wear an article of blaze orange for safety and legality.
Whereas rifle hunting is a solitary sport, shotgunning is more of a team effort, partly because squirrels love hiding behind tree trunks. When the hunter moves, so does the squirrel. Round and round they go until the hunter finally gives up, assuming the quarry must have ducked into a den or moved on. When two hunters employ a tag-team approach, however, the squirrel has a harder time hiding, and opportunities for shots improve dramatically.
Squirrels may not carry the moxie of larger, more glamorous game, but they demand every ounce of stealth, patience, and marksmanship a hunter can muster. Besides, a meal of squirrels is tough to beat. So give them a try. If you’re successful, shoot me an email about that squirrel and dumpling recipe mentioned above. I’m happy to share.
