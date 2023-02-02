In a chapter of his latest book, “The River You Touch,” author Chris Dombrowski ruminates over the idea of sportsmen’s rituals.
“For the hunters with limited daylight and legal days to pursue their quarry, much of autumn is spent trying to prolong the experience, to nourish the latent Pleistocene-biped side of their brain… Feral rites such as saving crops bring us closer to our quarry and help us squeeze each glorious drop out of the season.”
A phrase in that paragraph caught my attention. “Feral rites.” The term possessed an ancient ring, but was unfamiliar to my ear, and a Google search yielded nothing. Fortunately, context offers clues. “Feral” refers to something wild, and “rites” denotes rituals, so feral rites must signify customs, traditions, and mementos that broaden our outdoor experiences beyond pulling the trigger or setting the hook.
The concept is nothing new, of course. Primitive hunters have documented their adventures since time began. Early examples can be found on cave walls and spear shafts, and this ancient tradition endures today through photos, taxidermy mounts, and artistic renderings.
Feral rites take various forms, although preparing and consuming wild game may be the most basic. An elaborate feast of foraged mushrooms, game birds, or venison loins honors our efforts and extends the experience beyond the hunt itself.
Like all great writing, “The River You Touch” encourages us to probe deep and discover a more profound understanding. I considered this while puttering around in my office, recently. Gazing across the cluttered desktop, a spent shotshell caught my eye. The plastic hull holds an iridescent feather and a faded paper license, powerful reminders of a turkey shot by my son, Wil.
The gray light of dawn had given way to true morning, and several amorous toms began strutting like peacocks to impress a gallery of hens. Fellow columnist Chris Smith worked went to work on a mouth call, magically convincing a longbeard into range. Slowly raising the Remington pump, Wil slid the safety off and pressed the trigger, sending a payload of tungsten no. 5s hurtling into destiny.
Lost in reverie now, my gaze settled upon a gnarled antler. The modest three point looks more like an arthritic fist than a trophy, but it means more to me than any Boone and Crockett buck ever could. Running fingers over its smooth surface, I can see the whitetail buck skulking along the swamp edge as it fed on fallen acorns. My heart started pounding anew, and I felt the knurled hammer beneath my thumb, heard it click into the cocked position as I took the slack off the trigger…
Another shotshell stuffed with feathers — this one, lavender — symbolizes a coming-of-age moment when my setter Winston pointed his first grouse. Training him had been an epileptic series of highs and lows, and there was a period when we weren’t sure if he’d amount to anything more than a house pet. He excelled in that regard, but I was hoping he’d hunt, too. The remnants of a russet-colored grouse marked the beginning of Winston’s journey into the upland shooting life.
We were following a transition zone between aspen and scrub oak when Winston’s frenetic pace slowed to a walking-on-eggshells creep. Finally, he eased to a stop, tail upright and body quivering with anticipation, like a sprinter crouched on the starting blocks. The forest grew eerily quiet except for the whoosh of blood rushing in my ears. At the flush, an ounce of eights sent the grouse tumbling into the leaves.
A small fly box filled with mayfly duns and soft hackles sits on a shelf, symbolizing an afternoon of jump shooting wood ducks. The pale-yellow flank feathers impart an aspect of realism that no man-made material can match. That afternoon, the drab canoe slid silently through the water. Rounding a bend in the river, a small flock of woodies exploded into flight, scattering droplets everywhere. Two vibrant drakes remained behind, belly up and kicking.
A scimitar-shaped wing-bone rests upon my gun safe — a call fashioned by an artsy friend from a turkey I shot last season. Inhaling through pursed lips, it sounds surprisingly like a lonesome hen, even to a neophyte like me. More importantly, it can summon fond memories from a misty April morning spent in the woods. Conditions had been tough that day, but we finally found a cooperative group of birds. Smith worked his magic again, cajoling another longbeard into range. I leveled the ancient Winchester pump gun and eased the hammer rearward.
Whether Dombrowski would agree or not, feral rites seem to extend even beyond game animals. To wit, a perfectly oval Petoskey stone that graces an end table, procured and polished by my daughter, Autumn. Rummaging around for rocks doesn’t qualify as hunting in a traditional sense, but the pursuit is feral, nevertheless. Besides, few artifacts are closer to the earth than fossilized coral, which, at 350 million years old, predates dinosaurs.
Not far away, two arrowheads and a spearpoint rest side by side, products of a hands-and-knees search over a freshly tilled field where native tribes once camped, reminders left behind by ancient hunters who roamed a wilderness that no longer exists.
In this hectic age, it’s easy to spend our days scrolling through screens and hopscotching from one adventure to the next — all the while forgetting that our daylight hours and days afield are limited. As we enter a new year, let’s resolve to slow down a bit and squeeze each precious drop from whatever seasons remain.
