Fishing tackle festoons my office. Jig heads and Rapalas cover the desktop, and carefully arranged boxes of pike flies teeter precariously like the Tower of Pisa. A rocking chair groans beneath the combined weight of raingear, bug-resistant breathable shirts, and hats for any possible weather event.
All told, the tiny room looks like a colossal rummage sale. And yet, despite all this disarray, the morning had begun auspiciously. I’d brewed a strong pot of coffee and sequestered myself upstairs to organize gear for a week of fishing in northern Ontario.
Everything had been progressing fine until I got sidetracked and began thumbing through photo albums from previous outings. Somewhere along the rosy path of recollection, my mind slipped its moorings and began to drift. In that hazy state of revelry, the office walls faded, and I found myself amid a whirlwind of forgotten memories.
One moment I was standing knee-deep in the Ontonagon River, fly fishing for brook trout, the next I was perched upon a saltwater skiff, casting for tarpon in the Florida Keys. And then, quicker than I could rub the brine from my eyes, another photo transported me into last spring, when I cradled a thick-bellied brown trout along an unnamed river in northern Michigan. The experience was surreal, and reminiscent of the scene in A Christmas Carol, when Scrooge took a wild flight over London with the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Eventually I resumed packing, but the encounter got me thinking about the significance that hunting and fishing trips play in sportsmen’s lives. What makes one outing more exceptional than another? And more specifically, what elevates a trip to “epic” status?
Then I remembered an excerpt I’d read recently on a buddy’s blogsite, entitled, “Allen Outside.”
“Right or wrong, I tend to judge a destination by the level of effort required to get there. Passports, successively smaller planes, distant drives that involve sleeping in trucks, treacherous boat rides, rutted two-tracks requiring chainsaws and winches, or backbreaking hikes with loaded packs, serious elevation gains, and double-digit miles always seem to portend something special.”
As Allen noted, getting there is part of the process, and renowned author Ernest Hemingway agreed. In his iconic story, “Big Two-Hearted River,” protagonist Nick Adams doesn’t find epic trout fishing and solace around home and hearth; he finds it by boarding a northbound train and trekking into the wilds of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
In short, effort multiplied by distance equals epic adventure, or [E x D = EA]. It’s a simple equation, even for math flunkies like me. If driving a few hours north promises better fishing, then doubling or tripling the time, distance, and effort should translate into even larger fish, and certainly more of them — especially if, as Allen observed, the journey involves float planes, passports, or even something drastic, like the surreptitious bribery of a border guard.
All told, the mixology involved in the best hunting and fishing trips is enough to make a career bartender blush. Just as a classic Manhattan cocktail calls for rye, Vermouth, bitters, and a cherry, epic outdoor adventures combine a careful infusion of time, distance, effort to create memorable experiences — and the secret sauce changes from trip to trip.
Case in point, the aforementioned trip to northern Ontario, which begins with a long drive through Michigan, over a bridge at Mackinac and another at Sault St. Marie. There, stern-faced border agents interrogate travelers about destination and vaccination status. If they detect the slightest whiff of suspicion, additional probes involve K9 search dogs, X-ray machines, or even rubber gloves.
The border pitstop only marks the halfway point; a circuitous, albeit scenic drive around Lake Superior still lies ahead. Up and down the rocky coast you go, until just before Pancake Bay, you veer north toward Wawa and White River, rolling onward until the road simply runs out. Outside a forgotten town called Hornepayne, an ancient de Havilland Beaver floatplane bobs at the end of a dock. The pilot weighs your luggage and heaves it into the rear, then spools up the deafening radial engine, and you’re airborne.
If the details of this journey don’t check all the boxes for epic adventure, I’m not sure what does. Then again, the division between ordinary and epic can be as subtle as the tap-tap-tap of a light-biting walleye. Looking back on past visits to Ontario, it’s difficult to remember largest fish anyone caught, or exactly how many were landed on the most productive days, but the people and the experiences are indelible.
I can still see my son’s pride when he learned to bait his own hook and navigate an outboard engine. Then there’s a slightly older image of my 8-year-old daughter sitting in the bow of the boat as the setting sun lit up the sky. That was years ago. She’s driving now, with a job and a boyfriend and a busy adult schedule.
I’d trade all my fishing gear to revisit those days. Fortunately, the memories remain. I can still taste the shore lunches on that rocky island… still see the joy on my father’s face as he nets another walleye … still hear the Ojibwe guide spinning wild stories about rogue bears in camp and barfights back in town.
And I’ll always recall that night when my brother and I watched the campfire dwindle to coals beneath a spectacle of stars. Comets traversed the cosmos as loons serenaded from the lake and timber wolves howled in the hills.
Does that qualify as epic?
If not, it’s miraculous enough for me.
