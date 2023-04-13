The last Saturday in April (April 29 this year) marks Michigan’s traditional trout opener. Plenty of streams stay open year-round these days, but the Opener remains a hallowed, anticipated event for many anglers.
Yes, that first outing of the season always runs high with excitement and expectation. Will any bugs be hatching? Perhaps some little black stoneflies might be bumbling around, or maybe even an emergence of Hendricksons? Either way, rising trout are tonic to the fly angler’s soul — even if truly epic hatch-events occur somewhat sporadically.
In northern Michigan, early season fly fishing is synonymous with cold weather. Ah, the schizophrenic throes of April, when heavy rains, runoff, and even unexpected snowstorms are common. Streamers offer better odds than surface flies when rivers run stained, and trout are trying to pack on weight after a long, lean winter.
Selecting the most effective sub-surface option during these challenging conditions is enough to make an angler’s head swim. Personally, I subscribe to the ol’ “strength-in-numbers” theory, tie on some random pattern, and begin carpet-bombing casts in a hail-Mary attempt to hook up with a decent trout.
Flawed thinking, perhaps, but that’s been my fallback plan when nothing’s hatching. Truth be told, I’ll try anything, simply because the hard-headed Dutchman inside me is convinced that the right pattern lurks somewhere within my bedraggled box of flies. Then again, simply tossing handfuls of darts at the board seldom guarantees a bullseye. To make matters worse, dogged persistence occasionally pays off, meaning I’ll be even more likely to try this dubious tactic next time!
Jac Ford has been fly fishing more than 70 years and guiding (Country Anglers LLC) for over three decades. When fishing streamers (or “chucking meat,” as some call it) Ford subscribes to a different approach that’s consistently more efficient and effective than my admittedly random attempts.
Choosing the right pattern is part of the fly-fishing equation, but Ford believes retrieval style and tempo are equally important for enticing hungry trout. As cold-blooded creatures, fish can behave sluggishly early in the season, when water temperatures run low. Rather than a frenetic, rip-and-strip retrieve, Ford advocates a slower, twitchier action with deliberate, intermittent pauses.
“Even the most aggressive sink tip line won’t get your fly down if your line is tight all the time,” he says.
To read more, check out Ford’s new book, “The View from the Middle Seat.” www.countryanglers.com.
Articulated streamers tied with materials like marabou, bunny strips, and schlappen, “breathe” naturally in the water, especially during those pregnant pauses that Ford encourages. Lead-wire and heavy coneheads force flies toward the bottom, but a quality sink-tip line allows flies to “swim” naturally in the water. (Read more on choosing the right sink-tip line in the sidebar). In addition, unweighted or lightly weighted flies behave more naturally than heavier patterns — especially when twitched slowly or dead drifted.
And what about color? It sounds counterintuitive, but dark streamers offer a better silhouette than bright patterns, especially during overcast days and murky water conditions. Believe it or not, the old adage, “bright day, bright fly; dark day, dark fly,” actually makes scientific, if not logical, sense. In addition, deer-hair streamers with large heads that displace water can attract a hungry trout’s attention when visibility is limited.
Heavy, wind-resistant streamers demand specific fly rods for delivering optimal distance and accuracy. When Ford struggled to find a stick that met his expectations, he set out to design one of his own, giving rise to the North Pole Die-Hard series. These all-season, fast-action rods come in seven and eight-weight options. What’s more, they incorporate enlarged snake guides (to reduce icy buildup in sub-freezing conditions), and an ergonomic grip specifically designed to reduce angler fatigue.
Another guide, longtime guide and angler, Kelly Galloup, is known far and wide as the unofficial godfather of modern streamer fishing. He says flexibility is key to early season success and insists on having a broad spectrum of streamers available, in various colors and sizes. “But take care not to go too big,” he adds. “And if a certain pattern isn’t producing, don’t hesitate to swap it out for something different. Finally, vary retrieves and don’t waste time fishing unproductive water.”
A few more tips before we close: When rivers swell with rainfall or snowmelt, look for trout where they normally aren’t. Fish — like some people — avoid hard work at all costs, which means they stay away from the rushing water on deep outer bends, instead seeking out transitional seams near slower, inside bends. These magical places, where the main flow meets the gentler water, allow lazy trout to relax and wait for dinner without much effort.
When rivers run cold, focus fishing efforts around feeder-creek confluences. For example, when water temperatures linger in the low 40s, ground-fed streams can introduce warmer flows into the mainstream. Baitfish and predatory trout often congregate immediately below these junctures.
In all honesty, most of my angling wisdom stems from what hasn’t worked well for me over the years (as in: Wow, I don’t need to try that again). On the other side of the spectrum, professional guides like Ford and Galloup, spend unspeakable hours on the water, giving them a level of expertise and wisdom most of us mortals can only dream of. In other words, their advice speaks volumes.
