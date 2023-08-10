People say some crazy stuff when emotions run high.
In police work, these statements are known as “Excited Utterances.” For instance, after a violent car crash, a passenger jumps out and starts babbling a blue streak to anyone willing to listen:
“That car ran right through the stop sign! He must have been going over 100 miles per hour! I’ll bet he’s drunker than Harry Caray on playoff night! Someone should call the cops!”
Anglers aren’t much different, and their impulsive statements can be startling, incoherent, or even profane. The words just sort of bubble to the surface when a decent fish starts thrashing at the end of the line.
My first memory of this strange phenomenon transpired years ago, when Dad and I were trolling for walleyes in muddy Lake Macatawa. Truthfully, Dad was doing most of the fishing. I perused a comic book in the bow because to me, trolling seemed like the most tedious tactic in all Anglingdom.
The evening hours passed like receding glaciers. Dad reclined in the stern, contemplatively puffing a Winston. But then he felt the subtle tap-tap-tap of a walleye and snapped to attention like a career military man.
“C’mon bay-bee,” he cajoled, as if the walleye could hear him or would somehow comply. I sensed excitement in the air and slowly set The Amazing Spider Man aside. Suddenly, Dad seized the rod from its holder, reared back, and with an enthusiastic cry of, “BANGO,” set the hook.
Fish on!
In my experience, once an angler settles on a particular statement, he or she usually sticks with it for life. True to form, “BANGO” remains Dad’s official battle cry, now forty years later, which seems a bit ironic, considering he’s a peace-loving fish hippy.
A buddy and I were discussing all this recently. He coined the sensation, “Catch Phrases,” and we agreed they vary related to several factors:
- The angler’s experience.
- The frequency of hookups on a particular day.
- The overall size of the fish.
First, the experience quotient. Certain neophytes go spasmodic when a fish devours their lure. Take the time my son Wil hooked his first lunker bass. Back then, he usually opted for live bait, but that afternoon he insisted on artificial crawlers. Let the kid have his fun, we thought. He’s bound to get bored after a few minutes.
But he stuck with that rubber worm for hours, and his persistence paid off when a whopper largemouth inhaled his hook. At first, the flood of emotion rendered Wil wide-eyed and speechless, but eventually he began blabbering in strange tongues like a religious zealot. Finally, a machine-gun barrage of words rattled out of his mouth: “I-got-one-I-got-one-I-got-one… I REALLY GOT ONE!”
Then there’s the matter of frequency to consider. In other words, if the action’s been slow all day and someone’s rod begins bucking wildly, the vigor of the ensuing Catch Phrase tends to be greater than if the fishing was productive all along.
My buddy Steener (creator of the term, “Catch Phrases”) offers a great example. Here’s a guy with the patience of a monk, but someone who appreciates putting a bend in a rod more than most. When a fish hits his fly, he triumphantly announces, “THERE!” It’s almost like he’s been expecting the strike, but he’s truly amazed, as well.
Lastly, there’s size to consider. Despite what you’ve heard, it actually matters. Either way, large fish augment emotion. I’ve watched my buddy Allen — normally calm as a cucumber — experience a paroxysm of jitters after landing an oversized brown trout. No matter how often this occurs – and it occurs with Allen more often than most – his reaction remains consistent, predictable, and therefore, sidesplittingly funny. “I’m OK! I’m OK! He insists. But he’s not OK – and even the trout know it.
The long-suffering members of the Lost Branch Sportsman’s Club clearly enjoy fishing as well, and we’ve adopted some distinctive Catch Phrases of our own.
Take Chris Smith, who typically channels his inner Homer Simpson. At the first hint of a bite, you hear a quiet, “Hang on…” followed by, “DOH!” as he rears back on the rod. Count on it like clockwork.
It’s been rumored that Greg Frey catches a few fish from time to time, too. I’ve personally never witnessed this miracle, so I consulted Jake on the matter. After deep thought, he recalled a time back in the early ‘80s when Greg foul hooked a steelhead.
“Is that all?” I inquired incredulously. Then strangely the line went dead, and Jake hasn’t accepted a call from me since. In retrospect, I figure he’s either a loyal friend … or simply hiding something, too.
Like personality flaws and errant nose hairs, anglers rarely recognize their own Catch Phrases. Surely I had one, although I needed to ask around to verify its existence. Apparently, according to some reliable friends, I’m prone to announcing, “Oh, that’s a good one!”
Even when it isn’t.
And sadly, it seldom is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.